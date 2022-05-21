Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Sammie, a 7-year-old retriever mix

CLEVELAND — This week, the Cleveland APL is showcasing a great dog who needs a family to call her own.

Sammie is 7-years-old and very chill.

"This easy going girl would make a great dog for a first time dog owner, because she is easy peasy. Sammie likes everyone she meets, is easy to walk, has had great interactions with other dogs, and is up for just about any adventure you can dream up," the APL said.

Just recently, she went on an adventure and would love to do so again with her new owner.

"She went for a field trip to Edgewater beach on a hot Cleveland day and loved every minute of it. From meeting new people and taking a lazy stroll around the park to hanging out on the beach and licking a Frosty Paw treat, Sammie was the perfect dog to take out on the town," the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Sammie or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.