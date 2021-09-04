Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Sweet and sassy 7-year-old Ireland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a sweet and sassy 7-year-old dog named Ireland.

The APL said she is quite the explorer and loves car rides to her next adventure.

She loves hiking and has been to almost all of the Cleveland Metroparks.

“She is a very sweet girl who needs to get to know someone before being fully comfortable. Once she knows you, she is a lovebug and all over you for attention! Ireland will be a great companion for someone and is looking for her forever home!” said the APL.

If you want to see her, you can make an appointment through the APL website. Once you submit an adopter survey, an associate will contact you via phone to schedule an appointment.

Open browsing times on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Browsing will be open on Friday 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday 12-3 p.m., and Monday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

