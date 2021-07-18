Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Sweet, cuddly 14-year-old cat named Goofy

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is hoping to find a home for an older resident, but one with plenty of love left to give.

Goofy is a 14-year-old cat with bright green eyes and long black fur that has recently been groomed into a "lion-cut."

Cleveland APL said Goofy loves chin scratches and will give his love and affection back in return, earning a "Love Bug Award" at the shelter for his sweet demeanor.

While Goofy is missing a few teeth, he still enjoys a treat or two, the shelter said.

Goofy's adoption fees could be discounted in the shelter's promotion called Meow Mondays.

On Mondays, Cleveland APL offers discounted cat and kitten adoption fees. Kittens under five months are $50 and cats over five months are $25.

To learn more about adopting Goofy or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.