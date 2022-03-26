Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Tony the dog

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is Tony, a pretty cool dog who likes to play fetch and chill out with his toys.

"Tony is the best of both worlds! He can be very laidback and in the mood to just chill and eat treats, but he also has a playful side to him and enjoys playing with toys! Tony impressed us with his skills when he starting playing fetch very well, bringing it back and all! He likes to fetch tennis balls, squeaky toys, doesn't matter! He isn't picky with what he plays with, he's just happy to be hanging out with you. The quickest way to becoming Tony's best friend is by giving him tasty treats and lots of love! This handsome fella has been available for almost a month now and we can't believe he hasn't been scooped up yet, he is so perfect!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Tony or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

Appointments are no longer needed. You can stop in anytime during normal business hours. You will need a valid ID to adopt a pet.

The Cleveland APL is open the following hours:

Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 4 p.m.

