Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Working cats ready to keep mice away

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for homes, or rather spaces, for some of their resident working cats in need of a "job."

Featured as "Pets of the Weekend," Cleveland APL is showcasing three cats named Mauve, Erie and Auglaize that are just a few of the working cats currently at the shelter.

Cleveland APL has a working cat program that finds safe, cozy homes for healthy cats that are unlikely to ever be friendly companion animals but are better suited for working at a barn, garage, or warehouse to act as a "mouser" and keep rodents away.

The shelter is seeking to place these cats in situations that will allow them to live their lives in peace away from frequent human company while still providing the felines with food, water and shelter.

To learn more about adopting a working cat from the Cleveland APL or any other animal at the shelter, click here.

