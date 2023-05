This weekend, the Cleveland APL is showcasing two adorable kittens named Notebook and Chalk.

The two-month-old kittens were found under a trailer last month.

The kittens spent a month in a foster home and are now ready for a loving family.

To learn more about Notebook and Chalk and any other animal at the shelter, click here.

The APL also announced that they are having a surprise promotion where all kittens will be only $50 this weekend and all cats will be free.