Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Two kittens named Tabasco and Tapatia

CLEVELAND — The pet of the weekend for Saturday is not just one but two adorable kittens who are siblings.

Tabasco and Tapatia are brother and sister and came to the APL as strays. They went to a foster home to learn to socialize and are now ready for adoption.

"These kids are all grown up and ready to find a home of their own. As kittens, they will need plenty of love and attention… and lots of toys to keep them busy," the APL said.

Currently, the APL is running an adoption promotion called "Kittenpalooza!" Adoption fees for kittens have been slashed from $125 to $50 and from $50 to $25 for adult cats (five months and older). The promotion ends Saturday at 5 p.m. when the APL closes for the day.

To learn more about adopting Tabasco or Tapatia or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

And if you love animals and want to help the APL, consider becoming a foster parent.

"If adoption is not an option for your home, fostering is always a great way to make a difference in the lives of animals. During what we call 'kitten season' there is a great need for foster homes to give nursing moms a place to rest until their kittens can be weened or a quiet space for kittens to rest while they gain weight and get ready for their spay/neuter surgery," the APL said.

CLICK HERE to sign up for the APL's next fostering orientation class that will be held on June 30.

