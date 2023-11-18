Munch is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Munch:

This week's friend is Munch! This hunky 65-pound 2-year-old Shar-Pei mix is the perfect mix of affectionate and playful. He loves a good treat, chew toys, and spending quality time with his people. He’s great on walks and loves to follow them up with all the pets he can get. If you love a good wrinkly dog, come meet this fellow!

From Nov. 20 to 22, adoption fees for dogs and kittens are $50 and adoption fees for adult cats will be waived.

Cleveland APL shelter is at full capacity, so this is a perfect time to add a furry friend to your family.

Find out more about Munch and the Cleveland APL here.