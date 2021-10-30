Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend: Cancer surviving pup named Mia

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Animal Protective League is searching for a home for a pup named Mia who has battled medical issues and is now ready to find her new family.

When Mia was brought into the shelter, the admissions team at Cleveland APL discovered a large mammary mass. After evaluating her further, Mia was found to have a few other smaller masses.

The Cleveland APL surgical team worked hard and all of the masses were able to be successfully removed.

After extensive testing, it was determined that no evidence of cancer had spread anywhere else in Mia's body, Cleveland APL said.

The shelter reminded pet owners that early spaying can reduce the occurrence of mammary cancer in dogs.

Even after all of the medical treatment she's undergone, Mia remains a sweet as can be, loving any attention she can get.

Cleveland APL said that Mia likes hikes, car rides and especially playing Frisbee.

To learn more about adopting Mia or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

