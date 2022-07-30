Pet of the Weekend: Peony the dog

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland APL Pet of the Weekend is a cute, friendly girl named Peony.

According to the APL, Peony showed up at the shelter looking a bit rough but is doing better.

"While she still has a way to go with her care her beautiful personality already shines through. This girl is obviously a glass half full kind of girl who...sees how bright her future is and loves everyone one and thing that she meets! She has a fun bright personality and will brighten any day!" the APL said.

To learn more about adopting Peony or any of the other animals at the shelter, click here.

