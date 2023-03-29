Cuyahoga County Board of Elections gets voters prepared for statewide voting changes

BEACHWOOD, Ohio — If you plan to vote in this year's Primary Election, there are some new changes you'll want to know about because they go into effect in less than one week.

At Beachwood's Branch of the Cuyahoga County Library, there’s an opportunity to help voters get ahead this election cycle.

“I think it's a good service, and I appreciate it,” said Tim Mitchell.

It's part of the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections's "Voter Education Library Series."

The goal is to inform people about the state's new voting rules that begin on April 4.

These new laws went into effect earlier this year.

Now, the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections wants to make sure voters are aware.

“We want to beat all the bushes, and make sure people are aware of the new rules and that there's no surprises,” said Cuyahoga County Board of Elections Community Outreach Manager Mike West.

Those changes include when you can submit your vote-by-mail ballot application.

Voters used to be able to turn it in by the Saturday before Election Day.

Now, the Board of Elections must have it seven days before, which for this year's primary is April 25 at 8:30 p.m.

West says you'll also need to make sure your ballot is postmarked by Election Day, May 2, and that it arrives at the Board of Elections within four days after the election.

For this primary, that's May 6.

The previous deadline was 10 days after an election.

“The two main things surrounding vote-by-mail is: get your application to the board early, and once you get your ballot, you don't have to rush, but try to remember to return it to the Board of Elections as soon as possible,” West said.

Lastly, a photo ID is now required for any in-person voting and to cast a provisional ballot.

Acceptable forms are an Ohio driver's license, an Ohio state ID, an interim ID, a military ID, or a passport or passport card.

Some voters we met at the library tell us these changes will create more barriers for underserved communities.

“I'm really distressed by it. I think it's going to eliminate people from exercising their right to vote,” said Shaker Heights voter Tim Mitchell.

“In a community like Beachwood, out this area, it probably won't affect very many people, but the inner city, it very likely will,” said Lyndhurst voter Roger Baden.

Supporters of the changes say this will help cut down on election fraud.

Here’s the list of their Library Series from the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections website:

March 21 and March 28: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Beachwood Library: 25501 Shaker Boulevard, Beachwood, OH 44122

Brooklyn Library: 4480 Ridge Road, Brooklyn, OH 44144

Berea Library: 7 Berea Commons, Berea, OH 44017

Maple Heights Library: 5225 Library Lane, Maple Heights, Ohio 44137

March 22 and March 29: 2:00 p.m .to 6:00 p.m.



Garfield Heights Library: 5409 Turney Road, Garfield Heights, OH 44125

Independence Library: 6361 Selig Drive, Independence, OH 44131

Parma Snow Library: 2121 Snow Road, Parma, OH 44134

Parma Powers Library: 6996 Powers Boulevard, Parma, OH 44129

Solon Library: 34125 Portz Parkway, Solon, Ohio 44139

March 23 and March 30: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Parma Heights Library: 6206 Pearl Road, Parma Heights, OH 44130

Bedford Library: 70 Columbus Road, Bedford, OH 44146

Warrenville Heights Library: 4415 Northfield Road, Warrensville Heights, OH 44128

Westlake Porter Library: 27333 Center Ridge Road, Westlake, OH 44145

Strongsville Library: 18700 Westwood Drive, Strongsville, Ohio 44136



