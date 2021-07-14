Watch

Election 2021

Actions

Cuyahoga County Board of Elections looking for poll workers for Aug. 3 special congressional primary

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Weinstein.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 17:58:43-04

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is looking for people to work the August 3 Special Congressional Primary.

According to the board of elections, in order to be a poll worker, you must be:

  • A U.S. citizen
  • At least 18 years old and registered to vote or 17 years old and a senior in high school
  • A resident of the county in which you plan to serve
  • Not running as a candidate for the election in which you are working
  • Not been convicted of a felony

All poll workers are required to attend a training session scheduled by their county board of elections prior to the election.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, you can expect to work from about 5:30 a.m. (polls are open at 6:30 a.m.) until 8:30 p.m. (polls close at 7:30 p.m.), though working hours vary from county to county.

All election day positions are posted on the county's website.

The Board of Elections urges you to call 216-443-3277 for more information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.