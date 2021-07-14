Cuyahoga County Board of Elections looking for poll workers for Aug. 3 special congressional primary

CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is looking for people to work the August 3 Special Congressional Primary.

According to the board of elections, in order to be a poll worker, you must be:

A U.S. citizen

At least 18 years old and registered to vote or 17 years old and a senior in high school

A resident of the county in which you plan to serve

Not running as a candidate for the election in which you are working

Not been convicted of a felony

All poll workers are required to attend a training session scheduled by their county board of elections prior to the election.

According to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office, you can expect to work from about 5:30 a.m. (polls are open at 6:30 a.m.) until 8:30 p.m. (polls close at 7:30 p.m.), though working hours vary from county to county.

All election day positions are posted on the county's website .

The Board of Elections urges you to call 216-443-3277 for more information.

