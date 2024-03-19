Ohio Primary Election updates and results

Tuesday is Primary Election night in Ohio. Find a livestream of election results here, along with updates throughout the night on some of the highly-watch and tightly-contested races.

Once the polls close at 7:30 p.m., you'll be able to find the latest election results for all statewide, county and local elections here.

We'll also be streaming these results live on our website, on Facebook and on YouTube, along with live updates from our crews at election headquarters around the state. Watch live below:

With the presidential election all but settled as being between former president Donald Trump and current president Joe Biden, the closest-watched primary election in Ohio is the Republican Primary for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by Democrat Sherrod Brown. It is a three-way contest between Trump-endorsed businessman Bernie Moreno, Ohio state senator and Guardians co-owner Matt Dolan, and Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Of course, the Senate race isn't the only election happening Tuesday - there are dozens of Northeast Ohio elections at the county and state levels. We've compiled a complete guide on the Northeast Ohio races to watch.

We also have a guide on all the Cuyahoga County judges up for election this year from our partners at The Marshall Project and Signal Cleveland.

Stay with News 5 throughout election night, and count on us for complete coverage of the General Election in November.