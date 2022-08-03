LIST: All of the winners from the Aug. 2 primary in Cuyahoga County

CLEVELAND — Here's a look at the winners of Tuesday's primary election in Cuyahoga County where only a fraction of the total registered voters cast a ballot.

THE RACES

State Senate District 21: Democrat

Kent Smith - 16,665 votes | Won with 62% of the vote.

State Rep 16th District: Democrat

Bride Rose Sweeney - 4,695 votes | Won with 56% of the vote.

State Rep 20th District: Democrat

Terrence Upchurch - 3,317 votes | Won with 78% of the vote.

State Rep 21st District: Democrat

Elliot Forhan - 5,037 votes | Won with 57% of the vote.

State Rep 22nd District: Democrat

Juanita O. Brent - 8,726 votes | Won with 70% of the vote.

State Rep 14th District: Republican

Jolene B. Austin - 1,723 votes | Won with 54% of the vote.

State Rep 17th District: Republican

Thomas F. Patton - 4,215 votes | Won with 82% of the vote.

The winners of the May 3 Primary Election and the Aug. 2 Primary Election will face off in the Nov. 8 General Election.

VOTER TURNOUT

Out of the more than 873,795 eligible voters in Cuyahoga County, only 90,641 voted in the second primary this year, according to data released by the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections. That's down around 8% from the number of residents who voted three months ago in the May primary.

