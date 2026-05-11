COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has chosen Public Safety Director Andy Wilson to replace Attorney General Dave Yost.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

"We are going to lead with energy and passion, and we're going to serve each other," Wilson said at the press conference.

Yost announced he would resign, effective June 7, to take a job with Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian nonprofit law firm.

You can watch the announcement below:

Gov. Mike DeWine announces his pick for attorney general

Wilson has worked closely with DeWine for years.

He has been part of violence-reduction initiatives and the state's expedited pardon project. In his role now, he oversees a $2.5 billion biannual budget.

Previously, he served as Clark County prosecutor and as an Ohio National Guard member.

As an aside, Wilson and DeWine conducted an "undercover sting operation" together, sending in Wilson's teenage nephew to buy low-level marijuana from a convenience store.

When Yost announced his resignation, News 5's Morgan Trau interviewed Wilson. The Safety Director thanked Yost for his years of public service.

"Attorney General Yost has dedicated his entire professional career to keeping people safe … wish him the best in everything that he's going to do," Wilson said.

RELATED: Dave Yost resigning to take private-sector job with nonprofit law firm

Yost expected to resign before the November election

Yost congratulated Wilson following the announcement.

“Governor DeWine’s appointment of Andy Wilson is a wise selection to ensure that the mission of the office and the great progress we’ve made in the past seven-plus years remains in steady hands," Yost said in a statement. “As a former county prosecuting attorney, Andy understands law enforcement and the Attorney General’s Office. As director of the Department of Public Safety, our offices have frequently collaborated to keep Ohioans safe."

Yost has served as attorney general since 2019. Prior to that, he was the state auditor.

His political dreams of being governor evaporated in 2025, when the state GOP endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy. He suspended his campaign soon after, and has since kept a low profile. He is the only statewide Republican besides Gov. Mike DeWine who is not currently running for office.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.