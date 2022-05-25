A 17-point gun reform plan created in 2019 has no movement

CLEVELAND — On the day after the Dayton Shooting in 2019, Governor Mike DeWine was met by voices calling for a change.

"Some chanted 'do something' and they were absolutely right, we must do something,” said DeWine.

Doing something resulted in a 17-point-plan to strengthen the state’s gun laws and penalties for gun crimes while expanding access to mental health resources.

"We can come together to do these things to save lives,” said DeWine.

Almost three years later, the package of reforms remains untouched by the administration and legislature.

The lack of action doesn’t just stem from DeWine.

After the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, former Governor John Kasich compiled a bi-partisan group of second Amendment advocates and said, “Tell me what you disagree on, tell me what you can agree on so that some action could be taken immediately.”

They came up with six things where there was unanimous agreement, ranging from closing gaps on background checks to adding protections to keep guns out of the hands of potentially dangerous people.

"If somebody's unstable and they can pose a threat to their family to themselves or to somebody else you go to court you make the case and you can take their guns this makes total common sense,” said Kasich

Eight months after Kasich’s term came to an end, so did the legislature failing to act on those gun reforms.

