Amy Acton chooses former Ohio Democratic Party leader David Pepper as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — David Pepper, the former chair of the Ohio Democrats, has been tapped as Dr. Amy Acton’s running mate in the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Pepper, an attorney from Cincinnati, Ohio, was predicted by both Democratic and Republican strategists as Acton’s running mate.

“I am proud to select David Pepper as my Lieutenant Governor. We both share a lifelong commitment to fighting for Ohio’s working families and making our state a more affordable place to live for all of us. David is an innovative and pragmatic leader who has been laser-focused on delivering for Ohioans for his entire career, from reducing the property tax rate for Cincinnatians to tackling foreclosures during the 2008 recession,” Acton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to have David by my side in the fight to lower costs, tackle corruption and special interests, and ensure that every Ohio family can thrive and enjoy the quality of life we all deserve.”

Pepper, 54, has been supporting Acton, 59, for years. In our coverage of her campaign, Pepper has been the Democratic strategist cheering her on.

"Someone starting from no political background in such a short amount of time built such a massive base that only grows," Pepper said back in July.

He also defended Acton’s work during the pandemic back in 2020 to News 5.

Pepper served on the Cincinnati City Council and Hamilton County Board of Commissioners for years.

While on the Commission, he helped cut spending by $60 million, according to the campaign. He introduced a prescription drug discount program for Hamilton County, helped create a foreclosure prevention program and led an earned income tax credit initiative.

During his tenure on Council, he focused on affordability and public safety.

“I am honored and humbled to be joining Amy’s ticket and partnering with her in the fight to deliver for Ohio’s working families. Amy is the only candidate in this race who will tackle our affordability crisis and work to lower costs, tackle corruption, and invest in our public schools, so we can finally put working families first, not billionaires or special interests,” Pepper said in a statement. “While our opponent is flying around our state in his private jet and moving his business from Cincinnati to Texas, we’re working to tackle the affordability crisis and create an Ohio where we can all get ahead.”

Pepper is a well-known name in Ohio politics, and one of the reasons is his outspoken nature. His X account boasts nearly 110,000 followers. He has also written several books about democracy.

He has been called by other strategists an essential political donor to Democratic causes.

“Ohio families are struggling to make ends meet, and Amy and David are the right choice to take on lowering costs, tackle the rampant corruption and special interests in our state and ensure that every Ohio family can thrive. The Acton campaign is the only choice in this race to fight for Ohio and put our state first,” Ted Strickland, Ohio's former governor, said.

Pepper’s background

After growing up in Southwest Ohio, he graduated from Yale University and went to Yale Law School.

Pepper and his wife live in Cincinnati with their two children.

