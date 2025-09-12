Charlie Kirk's death offers rare moment of unity between College Republicans and Democrats in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — College Republicans and Democrats in Ohio have joined forces in a rare moment of unity after the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Leaders say that unity is the start of moving the country forward.

In this era of political divisiveness, you may only expect to see the leaders of the Republicans and Democrats come together to debate.

"What we have now in our political system with a political environment that is so divisive, so nasty," Chairman of the Ohio College Republican Federation Gabe Guidarini said.

But it's actually debate and tragedy that brought Guidarini and College Democrats of Ohio President Gavin Steele together.

"We see political violence is on the rise in our country, and that's terrifying," Steele said.

Kirk held a debate series, traveling to college campuses. While speaking at Utah Valley University, he was shot and killed. A suspect is in custody.

RELATED: What we know about Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested in killing of Charlie Kirk

Guidarini, in his grief, reached out to Steele — who jumped at the opportunity, drafting a joint statement on Kirk’s death.

They read the statement to me in a joint 30-minute interview:

"The Ohio College Republican Federation and the College Democrats of Ohio stand together to reject political violence in all its forms unequivocally. What happened at Utah Valley University yesterday is unacceptable. Violence undermines the very foundations of our republic and must be rejected by all Americans.





Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones, the UVU community impacted by this atrocity, and with all Americans who witnessed this happen. Together, we must foster a culture where disagreement never escalates to harm. May our shared commitment to democracy guide us toward a safer and more united America."

The post, which has garnered hundreds of thousands of views and thousands of likes across platforms, demonstrates the only way, according to both young leaders, that the country can move forward.

"It addressed a serious need in our country right now, which is some sense of unity against political violence," Guidarini said.

RELATED: Ohio Republicans mourn death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

Steele explains that, on the issues of the day, he "vehemently" disagrees with Kirk — but he was using his First Amendment rights, and was willing to have a conversation with the other side.

"If we're not able to talk, we're not able to solve the issues that are facing young people or progress into the future," Steele said.

The students, though, admitted they'd fallen into that political division.

"Before this, did either of you think that you would ever come onto an interview, do it jointly, advocating for the same topic?" I asked them.

"No," Guidarini said. "Wednesday was just a wake-up call that we need to put down our disagreements for a time and come together to remind people of what the spirit of democracy in this country is all about."

Steele nodded as the Republican spoke.

"This is a moment of reflection where we can move forward and hopefully find a better community in the end," Steele said.

The pair met through the violence...

"Gavin, you're a patriot, dude," Guidarini said.

"Gabe, I have nothing but respect," Steele responded.

But vowed to work to better the state — together — moving forward.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.