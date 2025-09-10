Ohio Republicans mourn death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans are mourning the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated while speaking at a Utah college.

Kirk's death is hitting the Ohio political community hard. He was just in the state to speak at Delaware County's Lincoln Reagan Dinner at the end of August. He was scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the lobbying group Center for Christian Virtue's event in Cleveland in late September.

This hits home especially for young Republicans, like state. Rep. Tex Fischer (R-Boardman), who got his start in politics at Turning Point USA with Kirk.

"We lost a person that meant a lot to a lot of people, regardless of where you land on the spectrum," Fischer told me. "Charlie Kirk was a huge figure in our country and our political discourse."

Fischer, 29, spoke with us a few weeks ago about how he has received threats of his own, and said something has to change with how high the political temperatures are.

"Try to remember there is more to us than our politics, than our disagreement," Fischer continued. "The political violence, it's something that's happening and something that's happening with greater frequency — it's indicative of our culture and our country being very, very sick."

The Gen-Z lawmaker isn't sure how to solve this type of violence, but he is cosponsoring legislation that may be able to help, he said.

He was part of a bipartisan group of Ohio lawmakers has introduced House Bill 306, which would make hate crimes illegal, increasing penalties for assaulting or terrorizing someone based on their race, sex and even political affiliation.

Thirty-one-year-old Kirk, who was a controversial figure due to his views on minorities and women, should be allowed to have his First Amendment rights without being attacked, Republicans said. Fischer said this reminded him of the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump.

"I hope that this is a wake-up call for a lot of people — that we need to seriously reexamine our political discourse," Fischer said. "I think some of the statements that people make or use of hyperbole in our political discourse, these things are rapidly spiraling out of control."

For young conservative social media influencer Joshua Lickliter, a 19-year-old who goes by the username GOP Josh, this kind of shooting worries him as he makes his way in politics.

"I'm always a little worried; I'm kind of superstitious," Lickliter told me.

This behavior is a threat to democracy, he added.

"Being shot because people can't stand to disagree... That's just not American," he said. "And it feels like an extreme attack on our national sovereignty and on our First Amendment."

He thinks there will be a change when it comes to security, but said that the speaking events still need to happen. But when it comes to Kirk and his influence on Lickliter, he said the party will always remember him.

"He'll be a martyr for years to come," Lickliter said.

Gov. Mike DeWine and dozens of politicians posted earlier Wednesday and after his death was announced to offer prayers.

Fran and I are shocked and saddened by the shooting of Charlie Kirk in Utah today. Political violence is completely unacceptable anywhere and at any time. We are praying Charlie and his family. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 10, 2025

