Conservative activist Charlie Kirk shot during event at Utah Valley University

Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday.
Turning Point USA director Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. (Scripps News)
Conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday, according to school officials.

According to an emergency alert issued by the school, the incident involved a single gunshot. A suspect is in custody and police say they are investigating the shooting.

School officials told Scripps News Salt Lake City gunshots were fired from the top of a building on campus approximately 200 yards from where Kirk was speaking from under a tent.

The shooting occurred about 20 minutes after Kirk began speaking.

Reporting from multiple outlets says Kirk was evacuated from the campus by his security team.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

