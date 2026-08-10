Congressman Max Miller stays in his race, with or without national GOP support

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Embattled Congressman Max Miller is staying in his race, refusing to drop out before the main deadline Monday afternoon. This wasn't welcome news to some local GOP officials, and now the Republican National Committee says they "definitely" haven't committed to spending money for his reelection bid.

Miller, who has been facing increased scrutiny and calls for resignation amid domestic violence allegations, will remain the Republican nominee for Ohio's 7th U.S. Congressional District. He neglected to drop out by the 4 p.m. deadline in order for local party officials to replace him on the ballot.

Miller, who has consistently denied allegations of domestic abuse, represents Cleveland's West Side suburbs, as well as Medina, Wayne and Ashland counties.

Republicans are now gearing up for a very competitive race, one they weren't expecting just a few months ago.

"The voters of his district will have to decide," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said.

While the voters are debating who they want to represent them, Republicans aren’t thrilled about the options.

RELATED: GOP leaders worried about Congressman Max Miller's reelection chances

"He should have dropped out," GOP strategist Bob Clegg said. "I think any other Republican in that district would win in November. I think he's probably the only one that wouldn’t."

The constant headlines around Miller have soured that seat, Clegg added. Over the past several weeks, Miller has been unable to escape accusations of abuse against three women, including his ex-wife, Emily Moreno. She is the daughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, who first went public with his call for Miller to resign.

“He shouldn't serve in Congress,” Sen. Moreno said multiple times last week, detailing the 'abuse' his daughter has gone through.

On Thursday, U.S. Senator Jon Husted joined the growing number of lawmakers in asking him to drop out.

RELATED: Sen. Husted calls on Rep. Miller to resign and drop out of race

Miller didn't respond to the comment himself, but he has remained confident about his ability to win.

"Congressman Miller has represented Ohio’s 7th District for two successful terms, and he will fight for the opportunity to continue representing them in the next Congress," a spokesperson for Miller said. "He is invested in every way possible and intends to move forward with the work he started back in 2023."

Clegg is trying to make the best of the situation.

"The election is still almost a little under three months out; anything can happen," the strategist said. "I’m sure he's going to campaign hard."

But a GOP official with the RNC called Monday to clarify previous comments that Chair Joe Gruters made to another outlet, ones that insinuated that the national party may be supportive of Miller's campaign.

The RNC is "definitely not" pledging to spend or directing resources right now to Miller, the official said.

Although they support the GOP nominees in a general sense, they have not committed to anything for Miller's race, the official added.

Democratic opponent Brian Poindexter, a union ironworker from Brook Park, has remained quiet as Miller’s campaign has taken the spotlight.

"I didn't get into this race because Max Miller has terrible personal issues going on in his life. I got into this race because of policies he's supported that have made it harder on working families," Poindexter told us Thursday. "He can continue to play out his personal life on his time."

RELATED: Democrat ironworker challenges Rep. Max Miller, aiming to win back blue-collar voters in the 7th District

After the deadline passed for Miller to drop out, Poindexter issued a statement:

"As I've said before, if the accusations against Max Miller are proven true, he should be in prison, not in Congress. It's unfortunate that Miller has chosen to keep putting his ex-wife and her family through this nightmare in the public spotlight... Our campaign's doors are wide open to anyone - Democrat, Republican, or anything in between - who believes their representative should serve with honor and work for Ohioans, not for special interests and not for themselves," the Democrat said.

Each Republican strategist, lawmaker or official said they aren't too worried about losing the seat, despite the razor-thin majority in the U.S. House.

"I hope he enjoys it because it's only going to be a two-year run," Clegg said of Poindexter.

I asked him what happens to the seat in 2028, and if Miller runs again.

"Oh no, it'll be somebody different," Clegg responded. "I think, by then, Max Miller's career will be over in politics."

Miller is still able to drop out of the race. If he does, there just won't be another Republican to replace him

RELATED: U.S. House Ethics Committee investigating Congressman Max Miller over abuse allegations

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.