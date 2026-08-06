Sen. Husted calls on Rep. Miller to resign and drop out of race

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Republican U.S. Sen. Jon Husted said Rep. Max Miller should resign and drop out of his race this November amid allegations of domestic violence.

Miller, a Republican representing Ohio's 7th U.S. Congressional District, can't escape accusations of abuse against three women, including his ex-wife, Emily Moreno. She is the daughter of U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno, who first went public with his call for Miller to resign.

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"Given everything they are facing, I do not see how a campaign for Congress benefits any of them," Husted said in a post on social media. "I believe Max would be making the right decision to step aside as a candidate and resign from Congress to focus on what is in the best interest of his daughter."

The representative has consistently denied all allegations. We have reached out to Miller and his team for a response.

"I know both Max Miller and Emily Moreno, as well as their families. I am deeply saddened that their personal lives have become such a public matter, especially as it relates to their daughter, Ruthie," Husted said. "One thing they both seem to agree on is that Ruthie’s best interests should come first. Those interests will not be served by litigating these matters in public, but by addressing them privately."

Husted serves as the junior senator to the senior Moreno. He was appointed to the Senate after J.D. Vance became vice president.

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"Years from now, I believe he will look back and know it was the right choice for her. I hope this decision leads to a more constructive conversation about Ruthie’s future and gives Max and Emily the opportunity, as private citizens, to do what is best for their daughter. My prayers are with them and their family," Husted wrote.

On Tuesday, Miller made an unprecedented move — filing a congressional ethics complaint against himself. In a post on social media, he said he was doing this so that his colleagues could investigate him.

"Clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family," Miller wrote. "I have absolutely nothing to hide."

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"Anyone who commits domestic violence is not fit to serve in Congress," Husted wrote. "The House Ethics Committee should thoroughly investigate any credible allegations, and any member found to have committed domestic violence should resign from Congress immediately."

Over the recent weeks, more Republicans have been coming out against Miller.

Other current and former Ohio leaders have expressed concern, including Gov. Mike DeWine, former Attorney General Dave Yost, and a slew of state lawmakers.

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Tuesday night, Miller got backing from U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. In an interview with POLITICO, he said that he won’t call for him to step down.

If Miller drops out this week, local party officials can replace him on the ballot. If he drops out after Aug. 10, there will not be a Republican in his race against Democrat Brian Poindexter. There are also two write-in independents.

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Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.