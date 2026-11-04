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Emilia Sykes wins reelection for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District, unofficial results show

Emilia Sykes
Phil Long/AP
U.S. Congresswoman Emilia Sykes, D-Ohio, speaks at a media briefing Monday, April 17, 2023, at Ashworth Temple in Akron, Ohio, after a grand jury decision not to charge eight Akron police officers in the shooting death of Jayland Walker last summer. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Emilia Sykes
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Incumbent Emilia Sykes defeated Republican challenger Carey Coleman and Independent candidate Sandeep Dixit for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District seat, according to unofficial results and the Associated Press.

An Akron native, Sykes has represented Ohio’s 13th District since 2023, replacing Democrat Tim Ryan, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Earlier this year, Sykes introduced a bill requiring additional training for ICE agents focused on de-escalation and community relations.

WATCH:

Congresswoman introduces bill to increase training requirements for ICE agents

RELATED: Ohio congresswoman introduces bill that would increase training requirements for ICE agents

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