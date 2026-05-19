Ohio Congresswoman introduces bill that would increase training requirements for ICE agents

CLEVELAND — Calls for ICE reform are growing after deadly encounters in Minnesota involving immigration officers. Now, a new bill introduced by Congresswoman Emilia Sykes would require additional training for ICE agents focused on de-escalation and community relations.

“Well, I think people in immigrant communities are concerned. I've heard that people are unwilling to gather. They are afraid that they may be swept up in a raid,” said Sykes, of Ohio’s 13th District.

When it comes to immigration enforcement, Sykes believes something needs to change.

“Well, I would like to see an immigration process that is orderly, that we understand what the rules are, and it is also humane,” Sykes said.

She says a step in that direction is her “Cool It Act,” which would require ICE agents to undergo annual, increased scenario-based training focused on de-escalation, crisis intervention, officer safety, and community relations.

“If they're going to be here and operating in our communities. We wanted to make sure that they have the training to de-escalate situations, so that they do not end up as deadly situations, and everyone can go home at the end of the day,” Sykes said.

The bill would also raise training standards by requiring yearly de-escalation certification credits and at least 67 days of training before officers can conduct enforcement duties.

“We have solutions, we have options to make sure that the immigration process is predictable, but it's also humane and treats people like human beings," she said.

In February 2026, the Department of Homeland Security said the following in a press release regarding ICE agent training:

“DHS provides the best of the best training for our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line to remove murderers, rapists, pedophiles, terrorists, and gang members from American communities.”

The agency added that ICE recruits currently receive 56 days of training, along with an average of 28 days of on-the-job training.

“When it comes to immigration, trying to clean up some of the worst offenders and most violent criminals is a tough job,” said Carey Coleman, the Republican nominee for Ohio’s 13th congressional district, who is running against Sykes.

Coleman believes the proposal sends the wrong message to ICE officers.

“No, I don't take it as just an encouragement to do a little better. I take it as a backhanded insult to the people that are working hard and putting their life on the line when others have been encouraged to, in fact, interrupt and attack these ICE agents,” said Coleman.

We also spoke with Lynn Tramonte, executive director of the Ohio Immigrant Alliance.

“They're putting all of us at risk when they shoot at people,” said Tramonte.

Tramonte says she would like to see ICE eliminated altogether, but if that doesn’t happen, she believes changes should begin with the hiring process — not just training.

“There needs to be more vetting, that's where we need to start. What they're doing is they're rapidly trying to hire ICE agents, and they don't care if they have a criminal record,” said Tramonte.

For Sykes, this bill is just a start toward broader immigration reform.

“I think people should know that the fix to our immigration crisis is not going to just be a simple magic wand kind of activity,” said Rep. Sykes.

CLICK HERE to read the bill.

Nadeen Abusada is a Cuyahoga County and immigration reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Instagram NadeenAbusada or email her at Nadeen.Abusada@wews.com.