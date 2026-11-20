COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will focus on safety as he reviews the lawmakers' massive bill that loosens gun restrictions.

For the majority of his career, DeWine has emphasized the importance of driver safety. In 1993, while serving as lieutenant governor, his daughter Becky died in a car crash.

At the 180th Highway Patrol Academy Graduation on Friday, he stressed not just road safety, but the importance of ensuring that law enforcement is protected by state laws.

"While I'm not saying what I'll do with any bills, I'll just say that that will be a very important consideration," DeWine told me. "We have to do everything we can to protect the men and women who keep us safe every single day."

Democrats have sent a letter to DeWine, urging him to veto Senate Bill 278, which they call dangerous and "irresponsible."

The massive gun bill lowers the age to carry a concealed weapon from 21 to 18. It also expands the weapons one is allowed to carry; now, a teen can conceal firearms like assault rifles and sawed-off shotguns. It allows anyone to sue cities that have gun safety laws.

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Ohio Republicans pass massive bill loosening gun restrictions

RELATED: Ohio Republicans pass massive bill loosening gun restrictions

But it also removes all requirements to store firearms while driving. Under the bill, a driver could, feasibly, be holding a loaded gun in one hand and the steering wheel in another.

"I'm going to be thinking about what it would be like to be a trooper or a sheriff's deputy, any officer approaching that car," DeWine said. "As you look at the bills that the legislature is passing, I'm going to look at this from the point of view of the law enforcement officer and his or her safety — and so that will be a prime consideration."

For years, police officers have tried to fight against the Republican efforts to repeal gun laws. In 2022, lawmakers passed both permitless carry and legislation allowing school boards to arm any school staff members. Both bills received mass backlash from law enforcement. Still, DeWine signed them.

Permitless carry removed the requirement for drivers to immediately tell officers if they had a firearm on them in the car.

Col. Charles Jones, the OSHP's superintendent, said that troopers are trained for everything, and he didn't share "concerns."

"They are prepared to handle whatever the situation is..." Jones said. "They don't know what they're walking up to on every traffic stop, but I can tell you that whatever it is, they're prepared."

Indiana, which has a similar law, has dealt with massive road rage problems on its highways for years, according to local media and law enforcement. Jones, once again, wasn't overly worried.

"Indiana, they have a law on the books, and they are dealing with that," Jones said. "It's not happened in Ohio yet, so I really can't speak about what the outcome of that will be. But what I do know is our troopers are trained correctly."

The troopers are in "a good place to handle whatever" the lawmakers pass, he continued.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.