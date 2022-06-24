Within minutes of the release of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Ohio politicians, leaders, advocates and groups from all parts of the political spectrum released statements praising and decrying the politically-charged decision.

Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted related the decision to his own life, having been put up for adoption by his mother:

"As we transition as a nation from Roe to Dobbs, we all need to do our best to understand and respect the heartfelt, genuine differences of opinions among our families, friends, neighbors and communities. Being an adoptee who started life in a foster home, my own experience helped shape my views on this issue. I’m here today because my birth mother chose life and put me up for adoption, which I know could not have been an easy decision for her. My prayer for all of us is this collective experience will build a more compassionate nation that values life."



Lt. Gov. Jon Husted

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D - OH), released this statement condemning the decision to overturn "forty-nine years of settled law protecting the right to an abortion":

“Today’s disastrous decision is the largest case of government overreach in my lifetime. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court is gutting a long-established right in order to put politicians between women and their doctors. Even worse, this ruling gives the green light to those here in Ohio who have introduced legislation that would deny women access to potentially lifesaving care, and threaten to put women and doctors in jail.



“We saw this coming, which is why as a member of Congress I’ve voted repeatedly to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act, only to watch it die in the Senate along with so many other bills that would protect health care and help women and families. It’s clear the Senate is not working the way it’s supposed to and Ohio women will pay the price. It has never been more important that we expand our pro-choice majority, end the filibuster, and pass legislation to protect the fundamental right to an abortion.”

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH)

State Senator Kristina Roegner (R - Hudson), called today "a historic day for our nation":

"This is a historic day for our nation, one that is long overdue. The highest court in the land has reaffirmed our belief in the sanctity of life - that every life is precious and deserving of dignity and respect. Our country was established with the intent for every individual to enjoy the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Today the U.S.Supreme Court has upheld the right to life for untold generations of future Americans."



"This ruling does not outlaw abortion but rather returns this decision to the states- where it belongs. Some states will choose to continue to permit abortion. Others will not. I am thankful that Ohio is a pro-life state.



“Now more than ever it is important that we ensure pregnant women and families have the support they need as well as streamline the adoption process.”



"I have fought long and hard for the pro-life movement, so I am particularly gratified by this historic decision restoring the right to life. Today’s ruling deepens my faith in this nation - today justice was done.”



State Senator Kristina Roegner (R - Hudson)

State Senator Nickie Antonio (D - Lakewood) released a short statement and a video response Friday:

“Access to comprehensive healthcare includes all forms of reproductive care, including contraception and abortion care. This decision not only erodes women’s rights, but also jeopardizes the health and wellbeing of Ohio families.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued this statement praising the court's decision to return abortion policy to the "elected policy branches of government":

“This decision returns abortion policy to the place it has always belonged: to the elected policy branches of government. Roe was poorly reasoned, a doctrine of shifting sands that invited perpetual litigation.



“We will continue to debate this issue. But passion is not a license to violence. I call again on my federal colleague, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and my fellow states’ attorneys general to publicly commit to holding violent protesters accountable under the law, no matter which side they are on.”



Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost

Ohio Representative Emilia Sykes (D - Akron) released a statement drying the Ohio legislature's planned bill to ban abortion, even in cases of rape and incest:

“Today’s devastating news affirms what we knew was coming—and the consequences are dire. Right now in Ohio, state lawmakers are pushing forward a bill that would ban abortion, even in instances of rape and incest, criminalizing women seeking an abortion, as well as doctors who provide them. Today’s decision from the United States Supreme Court and the extreme anti-choice policies to follow are not only morally wrong, but are out of touch with the views of the majority of Ohioans and Americans. As a state lawmaker I am fighting attacks like these on our reproductive freedom and right to privacy, and I’ll continue that fight as a Member of Congress. This election is critical and the stakes couldn’t be higher. Ohioans must get out and vote to have their voices heard and prevent us from going backwards.”



Ohio Rep. Emilia Sykes (D - Akron)

Retiring U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R - OH) tweeted this statement:

My statement on the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision today: pic.twitter.com/itaTtuoOxo — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) June 24, 2022

Kellie Copeland, Executive Director of Pro-Choice Ohio, stated that this decision does not have an immediate impact on the availability of abortion in Ohio:

“The most important thing that Ohioans need to know today is that abortion is still legal in Ohio. There are nine clinics across the state and several in neighboring states that can safely and legally provide abortion care for patients. Today’s ruling is devastating, but it is not the end.



“If you want to know who’s to blame for this attack on our basic human rights, look at Governor Mike DeWine and members of the Republican Party. They have spent decades methodically passing legislation and litigating cases to dismantle Roe v. Wade and destroy protections for our bodily autonomy, access to abortion, contraception, and comprehensive sex education. In Ohio, they gerrymandered their way into power, and have defied the Ohio Constitution, the Supreme Court of Ohio, and the majority of Ohio voters in a desperate attempt to hold onto that power. They intend to rule Ohioans, not represent us. We must not submit to that tyranny.



“Mike DeWine, Dave Yost, and Republicans in the Ohio Legislature are doing everything in their power to ban all abortions with no exceptions. If they succeed, it will have a disproportionately harmful impact on Black, Indigenous, and other people of color, the young, people with disabilities, LGBTQ and non-binary people, as well as those living in Appalachia and other rural communities. But make no mistake, it will touch all of us. Though some people may be able to travel out of state to access care, and others may be able access medications to safely manage their own abortions at home, others will not be so lucky. What will happen to the person who has to continue a pregnancy against their will? Or the person who has a serious pregnancy complication in Ohio and it is not legal for their doctor to save them? People have already been faced criminal investigations for miscarriages. And what about people who are struggling with infertility when In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) is no longer available in our state?



“Pro-Choice Ohio and our allies have fought, and will continue to fight, to keep abortion legal and accessible as long as possible, for as many as possible. We will fight to protect those who need abortion care, and those who provide that care from criminalization. We will never forsake them. The only strategy we are not willing to consider is surrender. We are the majority. We will prevail.”



Pro-Choice Ohio Executive Director Kellie Copeland

Cleveland Right to Life announced plans for a news conference outside the Carl B. Stokes Courthouse in Cleveland at 3 p.m. Friday, and President Molly Smith stated the following:

“The decision by the Supreme Court today is long overdue and removes a 50 year fabricated 'right' that ignored the personhood of the unborn child. While this decision does not end abortion in our nation, it makes it more likely that unborn children will be treated as human beings and be afforded the same rights as their mothers and fathers.”



Cleveland Right to Life President Molly Smith

Maggie Scotece, Interim Executive Director of Ohio's Statewide Abortion Fund, noted:

“I am enraged with the actions of not only SCOTUS, but our government at-large. All abortion bans are part of the intertwined systems of oppression that deny Black, Indigenous, and other People of Color access to their rights and are rooted in anti-Black racism, white supremacy, and other forms of discrimination. Right now, we’re calling on Ohioans to spread the message that abortions is still legal in Ohio. WHO/O, alongside local and national organizers and activists will continue fighting towards liberation. Grassroots fundraising, community support, and public action will be crucial, not just for abortion funds like WHO/O but also for clinics and the patients they serve. To Ohioans feeling every color of outrage and grief and fear—know that you are not alone, and our communities aren’t going anywhere, now or ever.” Ohio's Statewide Abortion Fund Interim Executive Director Maggie Scotece

U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs (R - OH) released this statement praising the decision and condemning any future political violence that may occur in its wake:

“This is a landmark ruling recognizing the moral and constitutional errors of Roe, and a tremendous victory for the millions of Americans who have spent fifty years fighting for the pro-life cause. Just as important, this is an opportunity for every unborn child, the voiceless and most vulnerable, who need a champion for their chance at a thriving and fulfilling life. Our previous abortion policies were on par with Communist China and the oppressive regime of North Korea, and this ruling understood there was never any constitutional right to the barbarism Roe allowed. This ruling, like so many that correct federal overreach, puts this difficult moral question in the hands of the states.



“In the wake of this monumental and polarizing decision, it is important that all Americans step back to understand and recognize the legitimacy of this ruling. There is never a time for political violence in the United States. We have seen fire bombings and vandalism perpetrated against crisis pregnancy centers across the country recently with almost zero mention in the mainstream media. We cannot allow or excuse political violence. If these attacks continue after this ruling, I hope we can universally condemn them for heinous acts of violence they are.”



U.S. Rep. Bob Gibbs (R - OH)

Former Dayton Mayor and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley released this statement:

“This is no longer a hypothetical. Unfortunately for women in Ohio, the Court’s decision to strike down Roe means that Governor DeWine will move to criminalize abortion. That means women in Ohio will have the right to a safe and legal abortion taken away from them, even if their life is at risk or if they’ve been the victim of rape or incest. It’s exactly what Mike DeWine and the extremists in the Ohio Legislature want, and that’s unacceptable.



“This election has never been more important. If DeWine is reelected, he’ll take Ohio women back to a time where abortion was criminalized and dangerous. The right to access a safe and legal abortion and reproductive care is on the ballot this November. Ohioans have an opportunity to elect a pro-choice governor who won’t interfere with a woman’s right to make decisions about her own body.”



Former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley

Bishop Edward Malesic, the 12th Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland, released a statement applauding the decision:

Science confirms that the human life of an individual begins at conception and our experience tells us that all human life is precious, fragile and given directly to us as a gift from God. We are brothers and sisters in our human family, made in the image and likeness of God. We are all called to live out our responsibility to protect and care for one another, whether born or unborn.



I wholeheartedly applaud today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court which reverses the grave injustice of 1973, when Roe v. Wade decided that a whole class of human beings, the preborn, are outside the protection of the law and had no constitutional right to life. Since that decision, more than 60 million innocent lives have been sadly ended. Now that Roe is overturned, states will again be able to protect the lives of preborn children and in doing so, also protect millions of women from the tragic consequences of abortion.



The consistent teaching of the Church regarding the intrinsic evil of abortion seeks to secure all other rights as well. We are not a “single issue” Church; there are other extremely important rights that we must defend, to be sure; but these additional rights flow from and are rooted in the fundamental right to life itself.



Now that the bane of Roe has been addressed, we must ensure that the rights of parents and their children are protected so that they may have what they need to prosper with dignity and hope. The Church is redoubling efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, offering them loving and compassionate care. The Diocese of Cleveland has developed many ministries to serve expectant mothers who face difficult pregnancies and those who find it difficult to care for their children after they are born. Pregnant women can find help at local pregnancy centers, where they can get information about the pregnancy, undergo an ultrasound and receive assistance during their pregnancy. After birth, there are many resources available from nonprofit groups like the Christ Child Society, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland and others that can supply infant necessities like layettes, diapers, formula, cribs, strollers and more, as well as follow-up medical and mental health assistance for the mother and baby. And as the baby grows, other agencies like Help Me Grow offer additional assistance, including educational resources. Catholic Charities offers foster care and adoption services, as well. Another rapidly growing initiative is “Walking with Moms in Need,” sponsored by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops. This parish-based process helps parishioners connect with local mothers facing difficult or challenging pregnancies, identifying local resources and filling the gaps so that pregnant and parenting women receive the material, spiritual, and emotional support they need.



People of faith also offer compassionate care for those women and men who have been affected by a procured abortion in the past. We offer God’s consistent mercy and reconciliation, especially through the Bethesda House of Mercy as well as programs such as Project Rachel and Rachel’s Vineyard, whose ministries offer compassionate accompaniment and healing support.



I know that there are those who will disagree with today’s ruling by the court. I pray for their conversion of heart because this decision is a major step forward in protecting all human life. As people of faith, we must be prepared to be patient with those who will continue to oppose us on this preeminent life issue. In all things, we will continue to proclaim the truth with charity. Let us pray together that God grant us the courage and wisdom to protect the gift of human life from conception to natural death and respect the lives of our brothers and sisters both born and yet to be born with great love. May our faithful witness soften the hearts and minds of those who reject the gift of life in any way. This we pray through Christ, our risen Lord.



Bishop Edward Malesic, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

This story will continue to be updated as more state and local politicians and leaders react to today's decision.

