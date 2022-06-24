CLEVELAND — Representatives from Cleveland Right to Life spoke to the media outside the steps of the Carl B. Stokes Courthouse in Cleveland Friday afternoon, but were at times drowned out by protesters who were yelling "Abortion is healthcare! Abortion is a right!"

Moments after Kate Makra, the group's executive director, began speaking, a handful of pro-choice protesters near the courthouse began the chant. Makra and the other pro-life speakers at the news conference continued to speak, at times speaking about the protesters' chants and directly to the protesters themselves.

Watch the news conference below:

Right to Life Cleveland speaks to press amid outcry from protesters

