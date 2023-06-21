Ohio House passes bill to require insurance coverage for childhood hearing aids

The Ohio House voted to pass House Bill 152, or Madeline’s Law, on Wednesday, which would require health insurers to cover costs for childhood hearing aids.

This bill is sponsored by State Representatives Bob Young (R-Green) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson).

House Bill 152 would require health insurers to cover up to $2,500 per individual hearing aid for enrolled Ohio residents under the age of 22, according to a release from Weinstein’s office.

Weinstein’s office said, the bill would also require coverage for related services such as hearing aid fittings and hearing exams.

“This bill is a step forward in supporting Ohio kids and families, and I am so proud that it received overwhelming bipartisan support,” Weinstein said in a statement. “I believe that every child has the right to hear, grow, and thrive, and passing Madeline’s Law sends a message that we are fighting to make that a reality in Ohio.”

Under current legislation, childhood hearing aids are still considered cosmetic devices by many insurance providers in Ohio, Weinstein’s office said.

According to a release from Young’s office, when hearing aids are not covered, it can cost families upwards of $6,000.

“One of the biggest hurdles for Ohio families is the high cost of hearing aids. These devices can cost upwards of $6,000, which is daunting, especially for families on a budget,” Young said in a statement. “We cannot afford to overlook the importance of hearing health in our children’s overall well-being. I hope Madeline’s Law continues to receive strong support in the Senate.”

Madeline’s Law, named after Ohio native Madeline Rohlin, would add Ohio to the list of 25 other states that require insurance providers to cover hearing aid costs for children.

House Bill 152 is now awaiting further hearings in the Senate.

