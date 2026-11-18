COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Republicans have sent Gov. Mike DeWine two bills restricting access to abortion. One would ban telehealth prescriptions and mail-order abortion pills. The other would reinstate the already-blocked 24-hour waiting period.

Doctors like Catherine Romanos thought they were done coming to the Statehouse to protest.

"I think it's a bit of a slap in the face to the voters and to the taxpayers," the family medicine physician said.

Despite Ohioans voting overwhelmingly to protect access to abortion in 2023, Republican lawmakers passed two bills limiting it Wednesday.

State Reps. Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) and Meredith Craig (R-Smithville) sponsored House Bill 324, which would ban mail-order abortion pills.

To get a medication subject to the FDA's risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS), doctors must examine a patient in person, schedule a follow-up, and explain that the drug has specific side effects. Mifepristone, the most common abortion pill, is on the list.

"Instead of defying clear state constitutional protections by targeting a single abortion medication, this legislation aims to ham-handedly shift our focus and override the FDA’s guidance for prescribing mifepristone and other critical medications," Planned Parenthood's Danielle Firsich said.

State Reps. Mike Odioso (R-Green Twp.) and Josh Williams (R-Sylvania Twp.) sponsored House Bill 347, which would reinstate the 24-hour waiting period for abortions, making people seeking a procedure have to have two appointments to get an abortion instead of one.

"This is really one of those information bills; we want people to know what they're doing when it comes to that..." House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) said. "And a 24-hour waiting period... That's not overly burdensome."

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This policy was in law until a court ruled it unconstitutional. Advocates have said that this hurts women in reproductive healthcare deserts, areas where there isn't a clinic for hours. Oftentimes, patients will have to take off work to drive to a city and pay for a hotel overnight in order to get care, according to Abortion Forward, an organization dedicated to defending reproductive rights.

"Now the state is spending even more money trying to reinstate laws that have already been blocked or make medical decisions that are best left between a doctor and their patient," Dr. Romanos said.

She said the bills are misguided and unconstitutional. Huffman disagreed.

"How do those not go against the will of the voters? How are those justifiable when the voters chose in 2023 to keep access?" I asked him.

"The constitutional provision did not say you can't pass those two bills or you can't give information for people, and you can't protect people from procedures that might harm them," Huffman responded. "Because it is somehow abortion related doesn't mean that the General Assembly can't pass any legislation regarding that."

The speaker acknowledged that this could be the last opportunity to pass anti-abortion bills before Democratic governor-elect Dr. Amy Acton gets into office.

"Ohio voters spoke, and they want abortion to be safe and legal," Romanos said.

DeWine hasn't said whether he will sign or veto.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.