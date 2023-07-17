Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose enters GOP race for U.S. Senate

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Monday announced his intention to seek the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in 2024. LaRose will face off against other GOP hopefuls, including State Sen. Matt Dolan, who entered the race in January, and businessman Bernie Moreno, who announced his run in April, in the state’s primary next March.

They’re seeking the opportunity to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in the November general election as he seeks a fourth term.

“Like a lot of Ohioans, I’m concerned about the direction of our country,” said LaRose in a statement. “As the father of three young girls, I’m not willing to sit quietly while the woke left tries to cancel the American Dream. We have a duty to defend the values that made America the hope of the world.”

LaRose, 44, is in his second term as Ohio’s Secretary of State, having previously served two terms in the Ohio State Senate. The Copley native is also a U.S. Army veteran, having served with the 101st Airborne and with U.S. Special Forces as a Green Beret. His military honors include the Bronze Star for his service in Iraq.

Dolan and Moreno had also previously sought the GOP nomination in 2022 in the race to replace U.S. Senator Rob Portman, who decided not to seek a third term. Moreno dropped out of the crowded field after meeting with former President Donald Trump, who endorsed the eventual winner J.D. Vance. Dolan placed third behind Vance and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel.

“LaRose has the advantage of good name recognition after easily winning re-election as Secretary of State in 2022,” News 5 Political Analyst Dr. Tom Sutton of Baldwin Wallace University said of LaRose’s 59.5% - 39.4% win last fall. “However, Moreno has been endorsed by Senator J.D. Vance, whose endorsement by former President Trump helped Vance win the nomination in 2022. This could make a big difference for Moreno in the primary in attracting Republican Trump supporters. A Trump endorsement of Moreno will be a major hurdle for LaRose and other challengers to overcome in the primary.”

Of Moreno, Dolan and Brown, LaRose said, “I’m running against two former Democrats in the Republican primary and an incumbent senator who has one of the most liberal voting records in the Congress. I’m the only candidate who can point to a consistently conservative voting record. I’m also the only veteran in the race, the only member of the military and the only parent of grade-school kids. It’s time Ohio had a senator who lives like us, believes like us, and fights for us, and I’m not one to back down from a fight.”

Brown won his seat in the U.S. Senate in 2006, defeating incumbent Republican Sen. Mike DeWine. It was an election that marked the most recent high water mark for Democrats in Ohio, with the party also capturing the offices of governor, attorney general, treasurer and secretary of state along with the state house of representatives.

Brown defended his seat with a six-point win over Josh Mandel in the presidential election year of 2012 and by 6.8 points against Jim Renacci in 2018. That race marked the last significant statewide victory for Democrats in Ohio, which President Trump won by 8 percent in 2020. In 2022, Republicans maintained the governor’s mansion and other top offices, with Vance beating Democrat Tim Ryan by 6.2 points.

Sutton said a key for LaRose will be the success of Issue 1 in the August 8 special election. “LaRose has actively campaigned for voter approval of Issue,” Sutton said. “He will gain an advantage among primary voters if it passes.”

Sutton said there are things on his plate as Secretary of State first. “He is in a difficult position regarding approving the signatures submitted to put the reproductive rights amendment on the November ballot, not to mention the ballot signatures collected to put legalization of recreational marijuana as a state law on the ballot,” Sutton said.

“LaRose will need to take a position on both issues if these are on the ballot, as opposition is strong among Republican primary voters. However, polling data for the state shows majority support for limited abortion access and legalization of recreational marijuana, which will be risk factors in the general election for whomever wins the Republican nomination to run against Senator Brown.”

The LaRose announcement is not without precedent. The last six people to hold the office have all sought or won higher office, including LaRose’s predecessor, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who sought the party nomination for governor in 2018 before teaming up with Mike DeWine.

Before him was current Ohio Supreme Court Justice Jennifer Brunner, who ran for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination in 2010, losing to Lt. Governor Lee Fisher. She proceeded Ken Blackwell, who lost the 2006 race for governor to Democrat Ted Strickland. Bob Taft served as Secretary of State from 1991-99, using it to win the governor's seat. Taft won the Secretary of State position in 1990 by defeating the incumbent Secretary of State at the time who happens to also be the man LaRose hopes to face in November of next year, Sherrod Brown.