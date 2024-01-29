'Ohio, we’ll see you in court,' ACLU to sue State of Ohio over transgender youth healthcare ban

The American Civil Liberties Union or ACLU announced that they are "suing Ohio over their ban on health care for transgender youth," in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

BREAKING: We're suing Ohio over their ban on health care for transgender youth.



This is an unconstitutional effort to control our families, our bodies, and our lives. Ohio, we’ll see you in court. — ACLU (@ACLU) January 29, 2024

House Bill 68 prohibits gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy (HRT), medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services. In addition to banning gender-affirming care for trans children, it would prohibit trans athletes from taking part in women's sports.

Along with requiring schools, state institutions of higher education and private colleges to designate separate single-sex teams and sports for each sex, H.B. 68 provides the opportunity for legal action.

In Dec., Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed the bill, saying, “Were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child better than the two people who love the child the most - the parents. I cannot sign this bill as it is currently written and just a few minutes ago, I vetoed the bill.”

Last week, the Ohio Senate voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine's veto. The override passed the Senate with a vote of 24 yays to 8 nays.

