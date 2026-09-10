Sen. Moreno drafting Trump bill to give adults $5,000 if Republicans wins midterms

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno is drafting legislation to fund President Donald Trump's new promise: $5,000 to every adult citizen if the Republicans maintain their majority in the midterms.

Trump acknowledged in his speech at the GOP's midterm convention in Dallas Wednesday that this year's elections are competitive. He offered an unprecedented incentive to vote.

"If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them, because of our economic, tremendous economic success... I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000," Trump said.

This money would have stipulations, the president added, saying it could only be spent in the United States.

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Michael McGovern, president of progressive organization Innovation Ohio, said it's another empty promise.

"This is the same party that has cracked down on people's ability to give out water or pizza to people waiting in line to vote, now is throwing around $5000 but 'Only if you vote for us?'" McGovern said. "I don't know if that passes the smell test, and really reeks of desperation."

Legality

The president did not give details on how he would provide $5,000 to all 270 million adults, costing more than a trillion dollars.

"Is it possible? The short answer is no, unless Congress were to appropriate the money," retired Case Western Reserve University law professor Jonathan Entin said.

Moreno, Ohio's senior senator who attended the speech Wednesday, was the first to offer help.

"I will get a bill ready so that we can get the Trump Dividend passed immediately after the November 3rd election … because Republicans (and America) will win!" Moreno said in a post on X.

It's illegal to buy votes, but the payouts wouldn't just go to Republicans, Entin said.

"It says, 'I will pay every American however they voted,'" he explained.

And even if it feels like a bribe?

"Who is going to prosecute him?" Entin asked. "Even former presidents have very broad immunity from criminal prosecution in connection with their official actions."

In an interview Thursday, U.S. Senator Jon Husted said he wanted to learn more.

"I'll get some more details about exactly how that would work, but the principle is right in line with what the working family tax cut plan is about — giving people more of what they earn to spend on their priorities rather than sending it to Washington," Husted said.

The national debt is around $40 trillion, and the senator adds that he does care about how much Congress is spending.

Senate race

Husted, who is facing one of the most competitive races in the country, also spoke at the convention Wednesday. He mainly attacked opponent Sherrod Brown, but talked about benefits of the GOP.

"Prevented a huge tax increase, cut taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security, and gave working families expanded child care credits," he said in his speech.

Brown's team took shots at Husted for being in Dallas instead of Ohio with only about 50 days until the election. In a previous interview, Brown said he didn't think Husted cared about everyday concerns.

"Jon Husted, who keeps giving more tax cuts to rich people and doesn't look out for the cost of groceries and the cost of gas," Brown said in an August interview.

Brown has also criticized Husted for voting in favor of keeping the Iran war going, but Trump said that conflict will end following the midterms.

"They can't hold out any longer," Trump said. "They're desperate to try and affect the election so that we can get a nice weak group of people in there."

McGovern said this is another policy proposal he doubts will happen.

"I don't believe a word that comes out of Donald Trump's mouth when it comes to the war in the Middle East," he said. "We've seen these promises again and again that the war will be over soon."

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.