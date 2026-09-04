Despite redistricting, Ohio Democrats eager to flip congressional seats

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Of the Republican-controlled states that went through the redistricting process mid-cycle, Ohio may be the only one where Democrats can flip seats.

Eyes are on Ohio, as it has some of the most competitive and expensive congressional races in the country. Democrats had thought this would be a good year, but are now thanking the highly controversial redistricting process.

Nearly a year ago, Ohio House Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) was facing an onslaught of anger, especially from the progressive wing of the Democrats.

“Nickie and Dani, you should be ashamed of yourselves,” activist Katy Shanahan shouted during an October meeting, as she was shoved out of the room by Statehouse security.

It was when he and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) voted alongside Republicans to pass new congressional district lines. Both sides called it a compromise.

RELATED: These are Ohio's new congressional districts

These are Ohio's new congressional districts

"I think the thing that we've been experiencing as a country, that a lot of elected officials and leaders have been experiencing is this sense from some people, truly on either side of the political spectrum, around the idea of 'We don't negotiate with the other party; there is something inherently wrong with compromising or negotiating with people with whom we so fundamentally disagree...'" Isaacsohn said. "We refused to be blinded by extreme ideology."

While the Democrats' original goal in 2025 was to keep their five out of 15 seats, a glimmer of hope appeared in 2026.

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"There is no other state led by Republicans that is in a position where Democrats might pick up congressional districts this cycle," the minority leader said. "That is remarkable."

They have their eyes on Ohio's 10th and 15th U.S. Congressional Districts, but their main focus is the 7th, which shifted slightly during redistricting. It now includes Cleveland's West Side suburbs, as well as Medina, Wayne and Ashland counties.

"It's clear that voters deserve a representative who is focused on their issues, not their own personal lives," Isaacsohn said.

Democratic union worker Brian Poindexter is challenging embattled Rep. Max Miller, in a seat which has become a bit of a problem for GOP leaders.

"Some of these things are personal," Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantafilou said. "They're unfortunate, but we are prepared to wage a campaign on the ideas that we think are winners for Ohio."

Miller ignored calls to resign and drop out of his race from Republican leaders as he deals with allegations of domestic violence against ex-wife Emily Moreno, the daughter of U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno. He is also in another court battle with his ex-girlfriend and former White House aide Stephanie Grisham.

RELATED: Congressman Max Miller stays in his race, with or without national GOP support

Congressman Max Miller stays in his race, with or without national GOP support

Triantafilou, however, is confident that the GOP will keep its seats and also flip some held by Democrats.

"Of course, we care about all of our Republicans across the state, but we're not going to be distracted by one race," he said.

Isaacsohn brought up how Democrats in other GOP-controlled states wouldn't negotiate and are in worse positions, like Missouri and Texas.

"Ohio is back in play for Democrats," Isaacsohn said.

With a razor-thin Republican majority in the US House, Ohio Dems are hoping to be the tipping point in taking control back.

Follow Statehouse and Columbus bureau reporter Morgan Trau on X, Instagram and Facebook. Email her at Morgan.Trau@wews.com.