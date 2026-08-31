Congressman Max Miller testifies in court over dispute with former girlfriend Stephanie Grisham

CLEVELAND — Congressman Max Miller appeared in court Monday, testifying under oath in an ongoing legal fight with former girlfriend and ex-White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham.

The dispute stems from a 2023 settlement agreement reached after Miller sued Grisham for defamation following her allegations that he was abusive during their relationship. As part of that settlement, both agreed not to disparage one another publicly.

Grisham now claims Miller violated that agreement through social media posts and televised interviews that described her abuse allegations as fabricated.

Watch previous coverage: Settlement reached in restraining order sought against Max Miller

Settlement reached in restraining order sought against Max Miller

During a Zoom hearing, attorneys repeatedly pressed Miller on whether he understood he was prohibited from making disparaging remarks about Grisham.

"She wrote in an op-ed in the Washington Post, without ever including my name, but every detail was there to prove that it was me," Miller testified.

Grisham's lawyers also pulled up transcripts from an interview Miller did with CNN's Jake Tapper, who asked Miller about denying abuse allegations made by three separate women who don't know each other.

Miller is also facing accusations of abuse by his ex-wife, Emily Moreno, who is the daughter of Republican congressman Bernie Moreno.

In court Monday, Miller said, "There is no record of anything and 9 out of 10 times when these things happen people call police... there's been nothing of the sort of any of this."

When asked directly whether he understood the restrictions in the agreement, Miller argued his comments were made in response to Grisham's actions.

Miller testified that Grisham breached the agreement first, saying her public statements reignited allegations that were later used by political opponents against him.

"She breached the contract first," said Miller, "So, yeah, I had the right to defend myself."

Miller said. "This is all to get her back in the media."

Grisham's lawsuit alleges Miller's posts violated the settlement's non-disparagement clause. No ruling was issued during Monday's hearing.

