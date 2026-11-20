CLEVELAND — Talk with Senator Bernie Moreno about what happened to Republicans in the midterm elections, and you'll get a frank response.

"Look, voters, when they don't feel that you're working for them, they don't feel like you're paying attention to them they punish you, and that's what they did," he said. "They felt that Republicans weren't listening to their needs."

"I think there's a lot of fatigue among voters of all of this focus on the Middle East. So we just need to focus on making the lives of Americans better and advance that legislation and make sure that they know what we're doing and why we're doing it," he said.

Democrats ran on affordability issues fueled in large part by the ongoing war in Iran, but Moreno warns them winning was the easy part; effecting change is harder.

"I'm going to personally hold the people who ran for office accountable for the things they said they were going to do. They all ran on this idea of affordability, they won their races based on affordability, and I called my Senate colleagues who won around the country and congratulated them and said, 'Hey, let's work together on lowering prices,'" he said.

So was one of those calls to the man he defeated two years ago and will now be serving alongside in the Senate, Sherrod Brown? Nope. In fact, their next conversation, Moreno said, will be their first.

"I've never spoken to him, never been in the same room with him, never been within a hundred yards of him," said Moreno. "Again, we just never debated. We were the only Senate campaign in '24 that never had a debate. And again, he never conceded the election to me, never even called."

While they haven't spoken, both told News 5 they're open to working together, with Sherrod Brown saying, as he has in the past.

"I know how to work bipartisanly. I did it with Portman, I did it with Voinovich, a much shorter time with Vance," Brown said. "I'll work with him as I've worked with everybody."

At this point, it doesn't appear that either will be the first to pick up the phone.

"He knows how to get ahold of me," Moreno said. "So my perspective is very simple: if there are things he wants to work on, let's work on things together that make the lives of working Ohioans better."

Moreno's new role as chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee may be adding to the divide between the two, as it helps recruit and support the Republican who will challenge Brown for the Senate seat in two years.

In the 2026 race for governor, the Ohio GOP endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy very early on in the process, eliminating the primary, something Moreno said they should not do again.

"We need a robust primary for the U.S. Senate for somebody who can defeat Sherrod," he said, adding that there's a strong chance it may not be Brown in '28.

"I've been told by people around Sherrod that he's not actually going to run for re-election," Moreno said. "So it might not even be him. Hearing rumors that Tim Ryan is positioning himself to run against Sherrod Brown. That Justin Bibb is preparing himself to run against Sherrod Brown. So I don't know what's going to happen to that Democrat side; I'm not assuming it's Sherrod. In fact, based on what I am told, I'm going to assume it's not Sherrod."

"On my end, what we'll do is make certain that we monitor a strong Republican primary in which Republican primary voters, they're the ones that make the decision as to who the standard bearer is for the party in '28 and whoever that person is, we're going to be ready to support full tilt at the NRSC," he said.

News 5 reached out to Sherrod Brown and Justin Bibb for their reaction, but did not hear back. Tim Ryan, for his part, tells News 5 he has no interest in running; he's having too much fun being a dad.