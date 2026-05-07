Sources say Dave Yost expected to resign to take private-sector job

Dave Yost is expected to resign from his position as attorney general and will take a private-sector job, multiple statehouse sources told News 5’s Morgan Trau on Thursday.

The “surprise move” was first reported by the Columbus Dispatch.

Yost’s spokesperson did not confirm or deny the report when contacted by News 5, but half a dozen statehouse sources who wished to remain anonymous said Yost is expected to leave his job ahead of the November election.

News 5 is at an event in London, Ohio, where Yost is in attendance, and is working to learn more.

Yost has served as attorney general since 2019. Prior to that, he was the state auditor. He suspended a run for governor in 2025 after the state GOP endorsed Vivek Ramaswamy. He is the only statewide Republican besides Gov. Mike DeWine who is not currently running for office.