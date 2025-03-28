The biggest question in the Ohio Statehouse right now: Is Jim Tressel running for governor?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel continues to punt the question of whether he is running for governor as some Republican leaders start to make their endorsements. Other GOP politicians are holding back.

The 2026 gubernatorial race is heating up. Right now, there are three candidates seeking the GOP nomination. entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, Attorney General Dave Yost and businesswoman Heather Hill.

Already, endorsements are coming out.

Hill hasn’t received any, from my research into statewide or local groups and politicians.

Yost has a coalition of about 30 county sheriffs and former Ohio Sec. of State Ken Blackwell.

Ramaswamy has received support from President Donald Trump, U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno, U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson of the Eighth District, Sec. of State Frank LaRose, Treasurer Robert Sprague, a coalition of about 20 sheriffs, influential Christian leader Aaron Baer and dozens of state lawmakers like Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon).

"He has the vision, business expertise, and relentless drive to make Ohio the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family," McColley said in a statement.

But two of the most powerful Statehouse Republicans haven’t spoken up yet.

"Are you ready to endorse or are you waiting until Jim Tressel potentially gets into the race?" I asked Gov. Mike DeWine, to which he chuckled.

"Well, the last I looked, we're about 14 months away from the primary, let alone from the general election," DeWine smiled. "So it's a long, long way to go, and I'm sure there'll be other people who get in the race."

The governor hasn’t issued his endorsement yet, with many GOP strategists like Bob Clegg believing that he possibly chose his lieutenant governor — former OSU coach Jim Tressel — as his future replacement.

"He also picked somebody who has about 95% name ID in the state of Ohio, which is very rare," Clegg said. "And Jim Tressel cannot have a better image here in the state of Ohio."

Name identification refers to the number of voters who know you off the top of their heads already.

Tressel punts question on future gubernatorial run, instead talks OSU scandal, abortion, marijuana

Although he hasn’t announced, Tressel has been out and about — headlining Republican events and fundraisers across the state. We asked him this week about when he will enter the race.

"When I was coaching, I would tell you I'm not thinking about the next game," the former coach responded. "I'm thinking about this game. That hasn't changed."

The LG recently created a 2024 transition fund, which allows him to collect money for inaugural events. However, he filed the account after his inauguration. I asked his team why this was. Still, it would be illegal for him to use any of that money for campaign-related activities.

Tressel continued, adding that he has been busy learning about energy policy, foster care, education and workforce development.

House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) also hasn’t made his decision, but I noted to him that he didn’t attend Trump’s inauguration.

"Are you waiting to make an endorsement? If so, why? And, are you waiting for Jim Tressel to get into the race?" I asked Huffman, who laughed and said I was asking multiple questions when the limit is one during reporter gaggles.

He acknowledged that he was with his wife during the inauguration and the OSU championship game (in which he rooted for his alma mater Notre Dame). I asked his team back in January why he wasn't there, to which they responded that there was no particular reason. The reason I brought this up is because Ramaswamy is a close Trump ally.

"The most important thing that I'm doing right now is getting the House of Representatives to come together cohesively on passing a budget," the speaker said.

The state operating budget has monopolized this General Assembly so far, as it typically does in odd years.

"I don't need some reason for people not to like somebody else across the aisle and not just across the Republican-Democrat aisle but across these aisles," he said, gesturing to the GOP side of the chamber. "I don't want to try to divide this caucus, so I've told all these folks if I'm going to endorse that's not until after June 30th. Obviously, members of the House can do whatever they want."

The Ohio Republican Party also hasn’t endorsed yet, but as DeWine said, there are more than 400 days until the primary.

"We have a long way to go," the governor said.

Whoever wins that primary will face off against the Democratic nominee, likely former Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.