Tressel punts question on future gubernatorial run, instead talks OSU scandal, abortion, marijuana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Ohio State University football coach Jim Tressel punted questions about his possible run for governor in 2026, instead focusing on his policy beliefs and what he learned from his NCAA scandal.

The political rookie is set to become Gov. Mike DeWine's second in command. The governor chose him as his lieutenant governor, replacing now U.S. Senator Jon Husted.

Since he has never worked in politics, I wanted to find out where he stood on major issues.

"I don't pretend to be an expert yet — or maybe ever," he joked.

Tressel is expected to have a main focus on education.

While Republican lawmakers have threatened to cut state spending from public schools, the soon-to-be LG said it's a priority that districts are supported.

"I'll always be an advocate for the funding of education," he said, emphasizing being president of Youngstown State University and pushing for more funding while in his role.

He acknowledged the complexities of the current funding formula, and how he still has much to learn — but reemphasized that he is "for" education funding.

As of the end of January, GOP leadership had backtracked on their steadfast effort to cut $666 million.

Our extensive reporting led to massive backlash for lawmakers, and numerous GOP members spoke out privately.

Gov. Mike DeWine tries to protect school funding after GOP proposes cuts

He does support the private school voucher system, but not more than K-12.

"There's no way that I would think, 'Well, you know what, we don't really need to have public schools if we can just have all these others,'" Tressel said about the effort to privatize education.

He defended the will of the voters when it comes to abortion and recreational marijuana.

"When it's the law, you support it," he said.

When it comes to sports betting, Tressel supports the governor's plan to raise the taxes on the sportsbooks.

"These gaming entities that are most of them outside of the state — who are making a lot of money on our citizens," he said. "Now they're gonna be able to contribute to help causes for youth sports."

When it comes to gambling in general, he is worried about addiction and how easy it is for Ohioans to get under the industry's control. He mentioned concerns about all addictions — including his vice, donuts, and how he worries about the long-term effects on people. Still, he thinks that raising the gaming costs "makes perfect sense."

When it comes to the state getting involved in higher education, he said he used to complain. But he seems to believe that there is always a way to reach a middle ground.

"We would get some mandates from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and there would be an expense to it — and we were already struggling a little bit and — so we weren't afraid to have the conversation of, 'Hey, this might have been a good thought, but it has created an unfunded mandate for us, and so could we have another conversation about that?'" he said.

Integrity

The LG is a high-profile position, especially as the state is still dealing with the aftermath of the largest corruption scheme in state history.

I revealed text messages that his predecessor — now U.S. Senator Husted — was allegedly leading the charge to pass House Bill 6, a corrupt piece of legislation that came from a bribe from FirstEnergy.

The end of Tressel's tenure at Ohio State was also controversial. He resigned when OSU was sanctioned after numerous players allegedly received tattoos and other benefits in exchange for autographs, jerseys and even championship rings.

"What did you learn about accountability and transparency when you were under the NCAA, DOJ and FBI investigation with your team in 2010 and 2011?" I asked Tressel.

"Well, I think the biggest lesson I learned is that — whenever you're not totally informed about things and you're not exactly sure what the next step should be, you really need to go and seek counsel... You need to always go and double-check what you're thinking, and you'll make less mistakes," he responded.

Tressel was informed about the financial "arrangement," according to our previous reporting and documents in the Ohio Supreme Court, but failed to disclose it to authorities. According to ESPN, the NCAA accused him of "withholding information" and lying to keep players on the field.

In the interview, the former coach continued by explaining that when you are busy, you don't always do your best work — or fail to seek out second or third opinions.

"When things are hurried, I think you can make mistakes," he said. "That was a great lesson I learned, whatever it was, 15 years ago."

The governor's pick raises the question: Was the coach chosen as DeWine's successor?

I evaluated the move, one that Republican strategists called "smart" on the governor's part.

From gridiron to Statehouse: Could Jim Tressel shake up the Buckeye State's 2026 gubernatorial election

Tressel wouldn't fully answer my questions if a run for governor was in the playbook.

"I'm focusing on every one of these 696 days that I have left, to see if I can make a difference, and I'll let what comes from that come from that," he answered.

"So it's a possibility?" I responded.

"Well... I was the head coach at Ohio State. Did I plan for it to happen? No. Did I think it was gonna happen? No. Was I hoping for it? No. Now, the same thing is kind of true.... I've been focused where I am when I'm there," he replied. "So, no, I'm not considering it, but that doesn't mean anything other than I'm focused on today."

"So you wouldn't consider it in the future?" I asked.

"Will I consider it in the rest of this day, no, and I probably won't consider it tomorrow — which is part of the future," he said, clearly dodging my repeated attempts to nail him down. "But I don't get too far out when it comes to futuristic thinking."

It's hard to believe how an insanely successful coach, one that has won multiple championships, isn't inherently strategizing toward the future. Still, we pressed on.

"Other Republicans have been working their way up the ranks for years. Do you think that you entering the governor's race in 2026 would be starting from, say, third base?" I asked.

"Gosh, right now I feel like I'm starting from the dugout with how much I don't know," he responded, adding that he has been fascinated by listening in to the governor's meetings with different agencies. "I'm not even out into the playing field right now, let alone third base."

He is trying to take things day-by-day, which starts with getting sworn in Friday afternoon.

