They're running for Ohio secretary of state. Get to know the candidates.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four candidates for the new chief elections officer will be on Ohio's May primary ballot. Here's what you need to know about them.

Each candidate was asked the same questions, with follow-up questions as needed.

The full interviews will be uploaded here soon. The candidates appear in alphabetical order.

The Democratic candidates are Leukemia Doctor Bryan Hambley and former Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo. The Republicans are Treasurer Robert Sprague and Air Force Veteran Marcell Strbich.

The article will give a sneak peek at the interviews. Each was done separately on Thursday.

Trau: "What is the biggest threat to elections right now?"

Hambley: "Voters in Ohio cannot influence their politicians because of gerrymandering."

Russo: "Active disinformation about the security of our election."

Sprague: "That the populace trusts the elections."

Sprague meant that the threat is not being trusted or secure.

Strbich: "Hodgepodge of board of elections who interpret how they qualify information differently."

Trau: "Do you think that mail-in voting is fraudulent?"

Both the Democrats supported mail-in voting, while the Republicans said it should only be in specific cases, which led to this interaction with the treasurer.

Although voter fraud is exceedingly rare, it does happen — but does it happen enough to be memorable?

Sprague: "You're always a little bit suspicious because you don't know if the person on the other end of that mail-in ballot is the elector."

Trau: "Please cite some cases of mail-in fraud in Ohio."

Sprague: "Well, we know that this happens every year."

Trau: "Where? When?"

Sprague: "I can’t give you — If you give me time, I can get back to you."

The Democrats said there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud, which is confirmed by the current republican secretary of State.

Trau: "Who won the 2020 election?"

Both Democrats said former President Joe Biden. Neither Republicans would answer.

Sprague: "I will say that we know we did elections right here in the state of Ohio. I'm not sure about the other states.

Both Sprague and Strbich's answers led to additional questions.

Strbich: "Joe Biden was certified to be the president. That doesn't mean that 100% or 50% of people believed in the outcome of the result. That's the problem."

Trau: Do you?

Strbich: "No, no, it’s not about me. You understand?"

Trau: "It is; you’re running."

Strbich: "No, it's not about me. You're wanting to localize that question about me."

Trau: "You are running for secretary of state."

Each candidate, regardless of party, said the office should be nonpartisan. Also, they all said that they didn't want the federal government to take over Ohio elections.

More in-depth reporting on the race will be in the coming weeks.

Follow WEWS statehouse reporter Morgan Trau on Twitter and Facebook.