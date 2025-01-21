What happens when the frontrunner for Ohio governor becomes senator? An unpredictable chain reaction.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Former Lt. Gov., now U.S. Senator, Jon Husted’s move to D.C. opens a vacancy for Gov. Mike DeWine’s second-in-command — but also for governor. Here are some names to watch.

"I switched my mind probably 100 times because there was this is this is an incredible choice to do either," Husted said during the announcement Friday.

Husted has replaced Vice President JD Vance as the former congressman resigned from his seat to join President Donald Trump in the White House.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted to replace JD Vance in U.S. Senate

Husted was seen as the frontrunner to become the top politician in the state, but now, Republican strategist Bob Clegg explained that three names are rising above.

"We're going to have Vivek Ramaswamy, Attorney General Dave Yost, and State Treasurer Robert Sprague," Clegg said.

Both Yost and Sprague have indicated they will run for governor.

"Over the past few months, we’ve seen a groundswell of support for Attorney General Yost’s candidacy for governor," Yost's campaign spokesperson Amy Natoce said. "He’s devoted his career in public service to improving the lives of Ohio families and protecting their interests. He will formally announce his bid for governor in late February and looks forward to sharing his vision for Ohio’s future."

Yost is also a longtime politician, starting behind the scenes and then working as Delaware County auditor and then prosecutor. Before becoming AG, he was the state auditor.

Sprague, who was one of the major contenders for the Senate seat, filed paperwork Friday to show his intent to run.

"Ohio is built for more. It’s time to let hardworking Ohioans keep what they earn, end government waste, and create real opportunity through good jobs. I’ll keep fighting to reform a broken system, protect our freedoms, and make Ohio the Midwest’s economic powerhouse," Sprague wrote on X. "The people of this state deserve bold, proven leadership, and I look forward to sharing my vision for Ohio in the weeks ahead."

Sprague has been working in politics for years. He previously was a member of the state House, representing parts of Northwest Ohio. Prior to that, he served as the Findlay auditor and treasurer.

Enrepreuener and would-have-been-chair of the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency Vivek Ramaswamy has shown interest in running for governor, as well. He has not filed any forms as of yet.

I spoke to Ramaswamy right before his appointment to Trump’s administration was announced.

"There's no reason why the state of Ohio cannot be the leading state in the country to start and grow a new business, to bring a young family and raise them," Ramaswamy said.

The day that Trump was sworn into office, tech-mogul Elon Musk allegedly helped kick his cochair out of a job, according to new reporting from POLITICO. According to the article, Ramaswamy "irked" some of Trump's inner circle. The publication said his team is now saying his departure is due to his incoming announcement to run for governor.

"It was my honor to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!" Vivek posted on X Monday.

I’ve spoken with three dozen strategists and lobbyists, and each of them agreed that the two most effective ways to become governor are being able to raise money and getting that coveted endorsement from Trump.

"We've seen in the last two U.S. Senate primaries that his endorsement locked it up for those people," Clegg said.

Is Ramaswamy the shoo-in for the endorsement? Maybe, maybe not, some strategists said. If he bothered enough people, it's possible he won't get it. If he is gunning for Vance's job as the future president, that could also ruffle some feathers.

On the flip side, an endorsement promise could have been a way to get him out of DOGE, other politicos offered.

The majority of insiders I spoke to, excluding Clegg, were frustrated that Ramaswamy would run for governor, adding that he doesn't know what the state is like. It should be noted that lobbyists make money based on their connections and ability to propose policy to not just the governor but to the lawmakers.

Each time I've reached out to Ramaswamy's team, I have not heard back. Clegg, however, defended him and critiqued the "institutional GOP" for not fully understanding the times we are now in.

"I can see where you could say that either Yost or Sprague would be the logical next one up, but that calculus obviously has changed — just as Donald Trump has changed the Republican Party," he said.

Also, some Republicans aren't convinced Ramaswamy will even do more than just announce he is running for visibility because it's not like money is a challenge for him. The 39-year-old multi-millionaire is able to completely fund himself, so that means he already has a leg up on Yost and Sprague, Clegg said.

"I think even above and beyond that, his fundraising capabilities are going to be so much stronger because he does have a national presence and he will be able to tap that," the strategist said.

It’s likely that the governor will not weigh in anytime soon on the 2026 race — because he will be busy interviewing a replacement for Husted.

"Jon’s a tough act to follow," DeWine said when I asked what qualities he would look for in his replacement. "The qualities that Jon has, certainly some of the qualities, are the qualities that I will look for."

There are one of two ways the LG appointment could go, Clegg said.

"Does he appoint somebody who would be a potential gubernatorial candidate or is he gonna appoint somebody who is, in essence, a placeholder?" the strategist asked.

Onto the names

This list is not exhaustive and only reflects the views of more than three dozen Ohio political insiders in different offices and professions.

To prevent being swindled by politicos trying to plug their clients or friends, I created restrictions. Each of the individuals on this list has been mentioned to me more than eight times.

Each of the individuals shares a similar temperament to the governor, but they vary in how conservative they are. The vast majority of strategists predicted that DeWine would choose a woman.

"Obviously, the number one priority is to find someone who can do the job," Clegg said.

Lydia Mihalik

Every single politico mentioned Lydia Mihalik.

She is the Director of the Ohio Department of Development and a close ally of the governor.

She was previously the mayor of Findlay before DeWine chose her to lead the dept. Under her watch, Intel, Honda, GM and Ford chose to invest in the state. She is also a member of the Governor’s Executive Workforce Board.

"I love my job!" Mihalik told me about the LG position. "I am not going to disclose the content of private conversations."

Strategists said her focus would likely be on business development, like Husted.

"If he's looking at economic development still as the wheelhouse — you have Lydia," Clegg said.

Mihalik made it into the possible U.S. Senate appointment list in Dec. However, she seemed not to want it.

"I am focused on state government and that is where I plan to stay involved," Mihalik told me last month.

Matt Dolan

Former lawmaker Matt Dolan was brought up nearly every time.

He most recently served as the chair of the Senate finance committee, representing Northeast Ohio, before he termed out in 2025. He was previously in the Ohio House, former chief assistant prosecutor for Geauga County and assistant attorney general.

One of the most moderate Republicans at the Statehouse, he aligns better with DeWine than even Husted did on some major policy decisions.

DeWine endorsed Dolan in the last U.S. Senate Republican primary, but he finished second to Bernie Moreno. Dolan is very "DeWine-esque," which would make a transition easy for him and the administration, Clegg said.

Strategists said his focus would likely be on business development and working with the legislature, like Husted.

He declined to comment.

Jane Timken

Jane Timken was one of the frontrunners for the U.S. Senate appointment.

She is a Northeast Ohio Republican and is currently the RNC Committeewoman for Ohio. She is the former chair of the Ohio Republican Party., previously serving for years as the vice chair. She also served as a magistrate in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Timken ran for U.S. Senate in 2022, being endorsed by former Sen. Rob Portman.

"If he just wants a good solid person who can do the job and represent the state well, then you have somebody like Jane Timken," Clegg said.

Strategists said her focus would likely be on business development, like Husted.

She didn't respond to comment.

Michele Reynolds

State Sen. Michele Reynolds is seen as a "rising star" in the Republican party.

Reynolds flipped a Democratic seat in the further-out suburbs of Columbus during her election in 2022. She chairs the Housing Committee, and much of her time at the Statehouse is spent working on housing-related issues. She is also a business owner.

However, Republican strategists believed the Senate would have a hard time "letting her go." She is one of the most conservative options on this list.

"She would be another great one who could tackle [housing inaffordability] and give that issue a lot more prominence," Clegg said.

Strategists said her focus would likely be on property tax reform, economic development and assistance for parents.

"The governor has many talented individuals to consider for lieutenant governor, and replacing LG Husted will be no small task," Reynolds told me. "My focus is on my new district, representing Franklin, Madison and Pickaway counties, and understanding the priorities of the people I serve. Looking ahead, 2025 is bright for Ohio!"

Stephanie Kunze

Former state Sen. Stephanie Kunze has been floated as a good addition to the DeWine administration.

She is currently serving on the state's Counselor, Social Worker, and Marriage and Family Therapist Board. She lost reelection in 2024 after a Democrat flipped her seat in the Columbus suburbs. She served as the chair of the Transporation Committee. Previously, she had served in the House and was on Hilliard City Council.

Strategists said her focus would likely be on mental health, domestic violence prevention and assistance for parents. For DeWine's continued push for better care for those facing mental illness and addiction, Kunze would be "terrific," Clegg said.

"I have had the privilege of working alongside Governor DeWine, whose wisdom and discernment I deeply admire. I trust his judgment in selecting the right person to advance the work and mission of his administration," Kunze told me. "Serving the people of our great state for over a decade has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. If there is an opportunity for me to contribute, I will be honored and humbled to serve the people of Ohio."

Andy Wilson

Director of the Department of Public Safety Andy Wilson was listed as a possible option.

He has worked closely with DeWine for years. He has been a part of violence reduction initiatives and the state's expedited pardon project. In his role now, he oversees a $2.5 billion biannual budget. Previously, he served as Clark County prosecutor and was in the Ohio National Guard.

Strategists said his focus would likely be on criminal justice, as was DeWine's when he was LG.

"I love serving the people of Ohio. I like being out in the communities, working with community leaders, working with the different stakeholders — I love serving the Governor," Wilson told me. "I'm in line with his initiatives; I believe wholeheartedly in what he's doing. Any capacity that the governor thinks that I can best serve him and the people, I'm certainly willing to consider."

As an aside, Wilson and DeWine conducted an "undercover sting operation" together, sending in Wilson's teenage nephew to buy low-level marijuana from a convenience store.

Robert Sprague

About 60% of the politicos I spoke to said that they believed DeWine would not "meddle" in the 2026 gubernatorial. The remaining 40% all said Sprague.

"Robert Sprague, that's a different story," Clegg said. "Becoming lieutenant governor would raise his profile."

The treasurer is young enough to become LG, which could allow him to act somewhat as an incumbent in the gubernatorial, politicos added.

Strategists believe his focus would be on economic development and helping with the governor's budget.

As treasurer, Sprague oversees the state’s investment and debt portfolios. He also has helped create several programs, like ResultsOHIO, that focus on the integrity of taxpayer dollars.

"The Treasurer is driven by public service and lifting his fellow Ohioans and would be interested in a role that allows him to continue that service," Sprague's campaign spokesperson Dalton Throckmorton said.

Timeline

The governor’s team told us that he’s been so busy he has no immediate comment on the process.

More names will probably appear as people come out of the woodwork to show interest.

However, it is likely that this announcement will come quicker than the right against the arbitrary deadline that was the U.S. Senate appointment.

