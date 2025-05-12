Why the Ohio GOP's Ramaswamy endorsement carries weight

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After gaining the Ohio Republican Party's endorsement for governor, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy has an additional leg up on any primary competitors — getting access to key resources and support.

It’s a year until Republican voters need to choose a nominee for Ohio governor, and the GOP voted Friday to endorse Ramaswamy.

"We want to use that to not just unite the Republicans of Ohio, but to unite the Ohioans across the state," Ramaswamy told reporters after getting the vote.

With the endorsement comes all the perks along with it.

"There are a couple of logistical elements that relate to the state party that allow us to work together with a one team mentality," he continued.

Republican strategist Terry Casey explained this sets him up for success versus any other GOP candidate. Ramaswamy will get more resources, like money, mailers, mail indicia and voter lists, from the party. Plus, he will be listed as the candidate to support on the sample ballot.

"The less time and money you waste on a divisive primary, the more you focus on the general election, the better off you are," Casey said.

The entrepreneur announced his bid for Ohio governor back in February. Soon after, he also received the coveted endorsement from President Donald Trump.

Ramaswamy beat out Attorney General Dave Yost, whose team told us he is taking a few days to figure out his next plans.

"Part of [the endorsement] is narrowing the field and less wasting of money," the strategist said. "So, that's another nice way of saying, 'narrow the field up.'"

Since the primary is so far away, Casey doesn’t rule out another candidate jumping in.

Some strategists have been pushing Lt. Gov. and former OSU football coach Jim Tressel to run, but he hasn't officially announced. He is considering a run, according to a statement sent to News 5 last week.

"If you don't receive the party's endorsement, how likely is it that you could win a primary? Or is it a case-by-case situation?" I asked Casey.

"Clearly Jim Tressel has some name ID," he responded. "In theory, anybody has a chance. But the biggest question is, 'What's his message? Is he just going to be a continuation of Mike DeWine? What does he want to do new and different?'"

State Auditor Keith Faber said the party could have waited. In the 2022 gubernatorial election, the party didn't endorse incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine until three months before the primary.

"I just didn't think it was time for me to jump in and endorse personally at this point," Faber said.

But Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), who is also being floated as Ramaswamy's lieutenant governor, said he doesn’t think anyone new entering the race will change the party’s support.

"Lt. Gov. Tressel is doing an excellent job as lieutenant governor — let me start by saying that," he said. "But when you look at the polling that's come out, he's been included in some of the polling, and I think what you're seeing, though, is a uniting force right now behind Vivek Ramaswamy."

During the gaggle, Ramaswamy didn't answer a reporter's question about Tressel possibly joining the race.

Still, there's a long way until next May.

