19 Ohio schools achieve national academic recognition, majority in Northeast Ohio

More than 350 schools are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as Blue Ribbon Schools this year; 19 of those are located right here in Ohio, and the majority are in Northeast Ohio.

Here's the list of Ohio schools that made the list:



Akron – Saint Sebastian Parish School, Diocese of Cleveland.

Ashville – Walnut Elementary School, Teays Valley Local Schools.

Berlin Center – Western Reserve Elementary School, Western Reserve Local Schools.

Canal Fulton – Northwest Middle School, Northwest Local School District.

Chesterland – Robert C Lindsey Elementary School, West Geauga Local Schools.

Cincinnati – Saint Mary School, Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Cincinnati – Walnut Hills High School, Cincinnati Public Schools.

Fort Recovery – Fort Recovery Middle School, Fort Recovery Local Schools.

Granville – Granville Middle School, Granville Exempted Village Schools.

Lakewood – Lakewood Catholic Academy, Diocese of Cleveland.

Loveland – Saint Margaret of York Elementary School, Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

Mount Vernon – East Elementary School, Mount Vernon City.

Parma Heights – Incarnate Word Academy, Diocese of Cleveland.

Rocky River – Kensington Intermediate School, Rocky River City School District.

Solon – Orchard Middle School, Solon City Schools.

Sugarcreek – Ragersville Elementary School, Garaway Local Schools.

Uniontown – Lake Middle/High School, Lake Local School District.

Westlake – Saint Bernadette Elementary School, Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

Youngstown – Robinwood Lane Elementary School, Boardman Local Schools.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, those schools listed above were selected due to their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups on assessments.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said the schools above, as well as the hundreds of others across that country, "have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education."

He continued, "The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families."

Last week, the Ohio Department of Education released report cards for each school and district in the state.

