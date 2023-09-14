How well did your school do? Ohio releases 2022-2023 school report cards

MENTOR, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Education released this year’s school report cards Thursday morning, scoring each district and school on a variety of factors.

The following school districts in Northeast Ohio received an overall rating of 5 stars: Bay Village City, Beachwood City, Brecksville-Broadview Heights City, Fairview Park City, Mayfield City, North Royalton City, Rocky River City, Strongsville City, Westlake City, Chagrin Falls Exempted Village, Cuyahoga Heights Local, Orange City, Solon City, Kenston Local, West Geauga Local, Kirtland Local, Perry Local, Avon Local, Avon Lake City, Highland Local, Aurora City, Lake Local, Northwest Local, Tuslaw Local, Hudson City, Nordonia Hills City, Revere Local, Twinsburg City, Dalton Local and Greene Local

While Jefferson Township Local in Montgomery County had the lowest rating in the state (1.5 Stars), East Cleveland City School District and Lorain City received the lowest rating in Northeast Ohio, with both earning 2 Stars.

In 2021, Governor Mike DeWine signed a bill into law that greenlit changes to the state report card ranking system. Instead of letter grades, districts and schools are scored on a scale of one to five stars in areas including achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation and early literacy.

Plans are also in place to begin grading districts and schools on their college, career, workforce and military readiness down the road and have that factor into a school or district's overall rating.

State leaders told News 5 this new system better showcases achievements and make it easier for parents to see how districts are performing.

“I think there are some real improvements in this report card,” said Scott DiMauro, President of the Ohio Education Association. "We think for far too long report cards have been boiled down to just a few components and are really tied to student test scores. We know that students are much more than a test score."

This is the first year districts and schools receive overall ratings, with an overall rating of at least 3 stars meaning a district or school meets state standards.

"What I hope is that [parent]s will dig beneath that star rating," DiMauro added. "I think what's really important is digging into this opportunity and profile component of the report card to really understand what it is that schools are doing to lift up opportunities to make sure that they are serving all students."

The ripple effect from pandemic is still a problem

It's been three and a half years since the start of the pandemic, and educators told News 5 they are still dealing with the consequences of all that time spent outside the classroom and over ZOOM.

“You're also gonna see the impact of poverty show up in these report cards,” DiMauro explained. “We know that we have a system that was very inequitable even before COVID-19. The pandemic put a spotlight on those inequities and, in many ways, made them worse. So you see, especially in the highest poverty communities, that schools really need even more resources to make sure that their students are succeeding.”

The release of the report cards coincides with the White House announcing more support toward accelerating academic achievement, including $50 million toward literacy intervention and infusing 187,000 new tutors across the country.

"We're still in recovery," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told News 5. "While I'm proud to see our schools open and our educators welcoming our families and students with open arms, we can't go back to the system that we had in 2019. We have to do better. We have to raise the bar. We have to provide more academic support for our students."

