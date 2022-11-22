CMSD receives $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District said Tuesday it has received what might be its largest private donation ever, a $20 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

The $20 million donation “will be used to broaden students’ horizons, strengthen support for staff and principals, and make improvements that benefit the District and community,” the district said in a news release.

The investments will be made in three categories, the district said in the release: “Scholar Opportunities, including student travel for college visits and learning; Educator Opportunities such as tuition and training, and One-time Improvements – for example, athletic equipment, musical instruments and science labs.”

The donation, which is the largest private gift in at least 20 years, and may be the largest donation in the district's history, came as a surprise to the district, which did not ask the foundation for money.

The donation will be formally approved by the Board of Education when it meets tonight. The donation will be used to create the CMSD Get More Opportunities fund and will be administered by the Cleveland Foundation. It will be expended by CMSD in five annual installments of $4 million, plus interest.

“We are very grateful for this incredible gift,” CMSD Chief Executive Officer Eric Gordon said. “It will give our scholars exposure to travel and other experiences that will broaden their world view and make their education more meaningful. We also will be able to invest more deeply in professional development for staff and make improvements in facilities and equipment.”

Scott has donated nearly $2 billion to 343 organizations, with her gifts stressing interest in helping underserved communities.

