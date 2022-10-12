School Survey Follow-up: Olmsted Falls City Schools builds on relationships to bounce back from the pandemic

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio — News 5 is focusing on schools.

We wanted to know how superintendents were feeling ahead of this new school year. So, we teamed up with the News 5 digital team to email a short survey to the leaders of school districts across Northeast Ohio.

Now, we're following up with some of the districts that responded.

First up is Olmsted Falls City Schools; a district of about 3,700 students, 232 teachers, 188 support staff, and 20 administrators.

"I like how we have different classes," said Annalise DeVries, a sixth grader at Olmsted Falls Middle School.

She and her classmate Jessica Draft both agreed middle school is pretty cool.

"I really love school," said Jessica. She said she loves seeing her friends and, "The teachers are really fun and understanding!”

"There's always something new you can learn,” added Annalise.

Kate LaMarca is their favorite teacher, and her language arts class, the lesson plan is a metaphor for what’s happening here.

"Remember, I really want to get to know you through the stories that you're writing," LaMarca told her class.

She said relationship-building with students is foundational in Olmsted Falls City Schools.

"I want these kids to know they have an advocate in me," she said.

"Kids don’t care what you know until they know that you care," said Leo Spagnola, principal of Olmsted Falls High School. "So, we really try to convey to them that we care about them as a whole person.”

The day we visited Olmsted Falls High School, it was their first Pizza with the Principals event — a new way to reward and recognize students doing great things, and an opportunity for the kids and principals to spend time together.

Students and staff said was so nice to see smiles on everyone's faces, especially after a tough couple of years.

"It feels like a lot of stuff is off my chest, like I can breathe," said Savannah Richardson, a freshman.

It is an encouraging sentiment shared by students and staff, says Principal Spagnola.

"This is probably one of the best openings in my four years here," he said. "It's almost like something magical happened.”

Both Savannah and her friend, Catherine Donnelly, say their first year of high school is off to a great start.

"I've liked all the teachers and I've made a lot of new friends," said Catherine.

"There are a lot of really cool things going on in Olmsted Falls Schools," said Dr. Jim Lloyd, the superintendent of Olmsted Falls School District.

Lloyd celebrates his students, teachers and staff, and the community’s support.

"Teachers have been, in my opinion, absolutely amazing," he said.

While he’s confident in the foundation they’ve built, Lloyd is constantly keeping an eye on things.

He says the physical and emotional safety of students and staff are always on his heart and mind.

He says behavioral issues that increased last year are a lot better this year, and they’ve added additional supports for kids and families.

He says one of the greatest challenges right now is what he calls the culture wars. He recently attended a meeting of Midwest superintendents and says it was a common topic of concern.

"Don't believe everything you read on Facebook," he said. "There are all kinds of narratives out there on a national level that somehow public schools are indoctrinating children. Get out of your house and go visit a school; pick up the phone and have a conversation with your principal, teacher, or school board member. I think people need to talk with one another.”

Lloyd says he’s met in person with people before and they've all ended with a good resolution.

He says education is a difficult job, but the rewards are great.

"The dreams they have..." he said about the students. "I think you can make an impact on them and who wouldn't want to do that?"

"Nobody got into this to push their own agenda or their own point of view," said LaMarca. "We got into this because we love kids and we want to see kids be successful, and we want to further our society in a positive way. And, I think in Olmsted Falls, that's what we're doing."

We will be crisscrossing Northeast Ohio, talking with different school districts to learn about their celebrations and concerns.

