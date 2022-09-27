Watch Now
1 PM: Tamara McLoyd to be sentenced for death of officer Shane Bartek

Tamara McLoyd in court during her trial for the murder of off-duty Cleveland Police officer Shane Bartek
Posted at 11:07 AM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 11:07:08-04

CLEVELAND — Tamara McCloyd will be sentenced Tuesday afternoon after being found guilty of murder for the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek during a carjacking on New Year’s Day last year.

You can watch the sentencing in the player below at 1 p.m.:

She was found guilty of the following charges: Aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability, theft. She was found not guilty of a second aggravated murder charge.

McLoyd faces a life sentence and prosecutors say it’s up to the judge on whether there’s parole after 20, 25 or 30 years, or life without parole.

