Tamara McLoyd found guilty for the murder of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland jury has returned guilty verdicts for 19-year-old Tamara McCloyd, who was on trial for the shooting death of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek, 25, during a carjacking on New Year’s Day last year, as well as a robbery on Christmas Day.

She was found guilty of the following charges: Aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, aggravated robbery, grand theft, having weapons under disability, theft. She was found not guilty of a second aggravated murder charge.

Cleveland police chief Wayne Drummond, police union chief Jeff Folmer, a number of police officers and members of Bartek's family were in attendance as the verdict was read.

McLoyd was indicted on Jan. 7 on charges in connection with Bartek’s shooting.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, On Dec. 31, 2021, McLoyd approached Bartek at an apartment building near Rocky River and Fairway drives in Cleveland. She walked up behind him, robbed him at gunpoint and then fatally shot him. After the shooting, McLoyd stole Bartek’s vehicle and fled the scene.

Bartek was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

She was indicted on April, 12 on charges in connection with the Christmas Day robbery.

Prosecutors said that on Dec. 25, she approached a 27-year-old man at the same apartment complex Bartek was shot at. As with Bartek, she allegedly took the man’s keys and fled in his vehicle.

She was arrested the day after Bartek’s death after she was linked to the Dec. 25 robbery through evidence.

McLoyd will be sentenced at a later date.

Below is a look back at some of the evidence and testimony introduced during McLoyd’s trial:

Shooting video introduced

During the trial, jurors viewed surveillance video of the moment Bartek was shot.

Prosecutors showed jurors a minute and a half surveillance video from the Cross Creek apartment complex. The video shows someone running up behind Bartek as he walks in the parking lot.

It appears Bartek tussled with the person, and then the two ran in opposite directions.

Another clip, during medical examiner testimony, shows a closer shot of a gun going off.

McLoyd confesses to shooting Bartek

A video of McLoyd’s interrogation was played for the jury during the trial.

For the first time, jurors heard the body camera recording from when homicide detectives interviewed McLoyd after her arrest.

A homicide detective told jurors McLoyd admitted on the video she robbed Bartek in the parking lot on New Year’s Eve and shot him, stating she didn’t mean to. When asked why, the detective believes she said she was afraid.

At the beginning of the video, the detective said McLoyd initially admitted to firing a revolver twice to celebrate the New Year.

The weapon

DNA linking McLoyd to the revolver found during her arrest was presented as evidence, but a forensic expert couldn't say when or how her DNA got on the weapon.

The prosecutor asked a forensic DNA analyst about the test results. The analyst said that based on the results, McLoyd was a “contributor” on that handgun.

The defense countered, pointing out the forensic analyst isn’t an investigating detective or in law enforcement but a scientist.

The analyst was unable to say when McLoyd’s DNA was left on the weapon.

Closing arguments

McLoyd’s defense team said the state didn’t prove who the killer was. The prosecution said McLoyd admitted in her interrogation that she robbed and shot Bartek.

The prosecution said the case is about choices and the consequences of choices made by McLoyd that resulted in Bartek’s death.

During closing arguments, the prosecutor said Bartek gave what he had to McLoyd; his car keys, cell phone and his life trying to defend himself, calling what happened on New Year’s Eve at the Cross Creek Apartment parking lot purposeful and cold-blooded.

The defense said the question remains of who actually killed Bartek, citing a lack of witnesses and evidence. Her attorneys also cast doubt on her confession, stating she was drunk and high at the time she spoke to police investigators.

