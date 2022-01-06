Beerhead Bar and Eatery to donate 100% of Thursday's sales to Shane Bartek's family

CLEVELAND — Beerhead Bar and Eatery are hosting a fundraiser Thursday night for the family of fallen officer Shane Bartek.

WEWS

From 3 to 11 p.m. on Thursday, 100% of all sales will be donated to his family.

WEWS

Bartek worked as a security guard at the location in the Flats.

“He was the best example of all of us,” said General Manager Garren Bohler. “He was loved and that all the people he cared about, cared just as much for him.”

RELATED: City of Cleveland classifies shooting of off-duty officer Shane Bartek as line-of-duty death

His death

A preliminary investigation indicates an individual with a gun approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in the city's Kamms Corner neighborhood. Bartek was shot during a struggle. At the time of the shooting, the City of Cleveland confirmed to News 5 that Bartek was off-duty.

