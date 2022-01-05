City of Cleveland classifies shooting of off-duty officer Shane Bartek as line-of-duty death

CLEVELAND — The fatal shooting of off-duty Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek has been classified as a line-of-duty death as he utilized police training to try and subdue his assailant during a carjacking on New Year's Eve, according to the city of Cleveland.

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb made the announcement alongside Cleveland Director of Public Safety Karrie Howard and Cleveland Chief of Police Dornat "Wayne" A. Drummond.

"Officer Shane Bartek's life was taken in a senseless act of gun violence," Howard said. "And like every light that is taken by gun violence in our city, it caused a ripple through city hall and through all the citizens alike and we share our concern and our sympathies."

A preliminary investigation indicates an individual with a gun approached Bartek in the parking lot of an apartment building near the intersection of Fairway and Rocky River drives in the city's Kamms Corner neighborhood. Bartek was shot during a struggle. At the time of the shooting, the City of Cleveland confirmed to News 5 that Bartek was off-duty.

Drummond was tasked with investigating Bartek's death. He reviewed footage of the shooting and concluded that Bartek utilized training he received from the Cleveland Police Academy to try and disarm the shooter.

"Obviously during that incident, unfortunately, officer Bartek was killed," Drummond said. "Our conclusion in the review was that it was a line of duty death."

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol, sources tell News 5. He was hired with the Cleveland Division of Police in August of 2019.

"I want to again, just thank the police department as well as our law department for their thorough review into the tragic, tragic death of officer Shane Bartek," Bibb said. "And as the son of a cop, I recognize the important sacrifice that law enforcement and their families make to keep our communities safe and secure. And again, let's keep the family of Shane Bartek in all of our prayers as we mourn his loss."

