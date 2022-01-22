Cleveland police release video of suspect arrest after fatal shooting of officer Bartek

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Police released the police body camera video, 911 calls and police helicopter video of the early morning New Year's Day arrest of 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd in connection with the shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek.

Police report Bartek was shot and killed during a carjacking on New Year's Eve in the parking lot of an apartment building in Cleveland's Kamm's Corner neighborhood.

The police helicopter video shows how police were also able to track down office Bartek's stolen vehicle to another apartment complex and arrest and charge a 19-year-old man for allegedly obtaining Bartek's vehicle and leading police on a chase.

The police body camera video illustrates how Cleveland police were able to restrain, handcuff and arrest McLoyd without incident at a Cleveland gas station at East 55 and Payne Avenue just after 6:30 a.m.

McLoyd is charged with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of grand theft, one count of having weapons under disability and one count of petty theft.

It is alleged that on Dec. 31, McLoyd ran up behind Bartek with a gun and shot him during a carjacking on Cleveland’s West Side. She allegedly fled the scene in his vehicle, which was later found in an apartment complex in Euclid.

Bartek was assigned to the 5th District and worked patrol. He was hired by the Cleveland Division of Police in August 2019.

McLoyd is being held on a $5 million bond in the Cuyahoga County Jail and was arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas on Jan. 20. No other court dates have yet been set in the case against her.

